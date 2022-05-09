Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s baby comes home after 100 days in hospital

Priyanka Chopra was able to have a Happy Mother’s Day alongside her husband Nick Jonas and their new baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas , after spending more than 100 days in the newborn intensive care unit.

The singer shared a sweet photo of his daughter, with Priyanka holding the baby in her arms and Nick by their side. He also wrote an emotional message following the “challenging few months” they spent in the hospital.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” Nick wrote.

Nick explained that every family’s journey is “unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

GettyImages

He also revealed that they are “overjoyed that our little girl is finally home,” and took a moment to share his appreciation for the medical staff that took care of their baby; “Just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now.”

The musician wished Priyanka a Happy Mother’s Day, writing, “Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”