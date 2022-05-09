ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s baby comes home after 100 days in hospital

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42sc4k_0fXvLQ7x00

Priyanka Chopra was able to have a Happy Mother’s Day alongside her husband Nick Jonas and their new baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas , after spending more than 100 days in the newborn intensive care unit.

The singer shared a sweet photo of his daughter, with Priyanka holding the baby in her arms and Nick by their side. He also wrote an emotional message following the “challenging few months” they spent in the hospital.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” Nick wrote.

Nick explained that every family’s journey is “unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DLNnI_0fXvLQ7x00 GettyImages

He also revealed that they are “overjoyed that our little girl is finally home,” and took a moment to share his appreciation for the medical staff that took care of their baby; “Just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now.”

The musician wished Priyanka a Happy Mother’s Day, writing, “Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”

Comments / 6

Flora W
2d ago

God bless your new little family and may he watch over your little angel and her development as she strengthens 🙏🏻😇

Reply
4
Mary Gonzalez
3d ago

happy for the couple glad they got to bring their precious little girl home

Reply
7
Related
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Take Daughter Willa, 1, To Outdoor Food Market: Photos

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are clearly head over heels for their baby girl Willa! The couple looked every inch the doting parents as they stepped out with their one-year-old daughter in Los Angeles on Saturday (April 23). The 25-year-old actress, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, held onto a pink blanket while Joe pushed their baby girl in a stroller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Nick Jonas
Hello Magazine

Marc Anthony shares crushing health news in emotional video: 'It hurts'

Marc Anthony has been inundated with supportive messages from his fans around the world following a devastating diagnosis this week. The award-winning singer was forced to postpone his concert in Panama last week after suffering a painful injury backstage just before he was due to perform. Marc has since taken...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Nicu#Gettyimages#Rady Children#La Jolla#Happy Mother S Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Amal Clooney's head-turning dress has amazing details

Amal Clooney has the most enviable wardrobe and has never been afraid to push new style trends. When the statuesque lawyer, who is married to George Clooney, appeared in New York on Thursday evening we were reminded of what we've been missing. Stepping out of the Whitby Hotel in Midtown...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Jennifer Garner & Her Boyfriend’s Kids Just Met Each Other For the 1st Time After Bennifer’s Engagement

Click here to read the full article. Meet the Family. Jennifer Garner’s kids met John Miller, Jen’s current boyfriend, and his children just days after her ex-husband Ben Affleck announced his engagement with Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer and John’s kids were brought together during the 13 Going On 30 actress’s 50th birthday food drive.  The couple reportedly plans to take things to the next level. “They have been keeping their kids separate from their relationship for a long time, but now plan to incorporate their kids more,” a source told Us Weekly in September 2021. Months later on April 16, 2022, the...
RELATIONSHIPS
Chip Chick

His Son Revealed To Him That He Does Not Want Them To Adopt The Girl They Are Fostering And His Wife Is Super Upset

A man and his wife have a 12-year-old son named Neil that is their biological child. 2 years ago, he and his wife decided to foster a 15-year-old girl named Ava. Right now, he and his wife are convinced that they want to adopt Ava officially so she has a forever home with their family. "We wanted to clarify with our son if this would be okay, in what we would think was a formality but his response surprised us," he explained...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy