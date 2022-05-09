John Travolta sweetly honors late wife Kelly Preston for Mother’s Day

John Travolta knew exactly how to honor Kelly Preston for Mother’s Day this year.

On Sunday, May 8, the Pulp Fiction star posted a beautiful tribute for his late wife and the mother of his children: Ella , 22, Benjamin , 11, and Jett, who died at the age of 16 in 2009 after suffering a seizure.

In the clip, which begins with the words “From me To you,” Travolta included a plethora family photos, including snaps from the couple’s wedding in 1987, holiday celebrations, and of course, sweet moments of the pair and their kids. To tug at the heartstrings even more, the video montage is set to the song “That Face” by Barbara Streisand .

In the end, the actor signed off the video message with the simple words, “With all my love, Johnny.”

Kelly Preston passed away at the age of 57 in July 2020 , just two years after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. When he announced the tragic news of his wife’s death on Instagram, the Grease star said that his longtime partner “fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

Travolta went on to reflect on the tough loss shortly before the one-year anniversary of Preston’s death, telling Esquire Spain that mourning is a “personal” experience that looks different for everyone.

“I learned that crying for someone, living in mourning, is something personal,” he told the magazine in April 2021. “Grief is individual and experiencing your own journey is what can lead to healing. The most important thing you can do to help someone else when they are grieving is to allow them to experience it and not complicate it with yours.”

Just last month, the Saturday Night Live alum paid tribute to his and Preston’s eldest child on what would have been Jett’s 30th birthday.

“My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say,” he wrote on Instagram April 13, posting a sweet black and white photo of him and Jett. “I think about you everyday. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad.”