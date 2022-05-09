ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

John Travolta sweetly honors late wife Kelly Preston for Mother’s Day

By Rebecah Jacobs
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UPFGn_0fXvLPFE00

John Travolta knew exactly how to honor Kelly Preston for Mother’s Day this year.

On Sunday, May 8, the Pulp Fiction star posted a beautiful tribute for his late wife and the mother of his children: Ella , 22, Benjamin , 11, and Jett, who died at the age of 16 in 2009 after suffering a seizure.

RELATED:

John Travolta is a proud daddy showing off his daughter Ella’s first single

John Travolta and his daughter adorably dance together in a new Super Bowl commercial

John Travolta puts 20-bedroom Maine property on the market for $5 million

In the clip, which begins with the words “From me To you,” Travolta included a plethora family photos, including snaps from the couple’s wedding in 1987, holiday celebrations, and of course, sweet moments of the pair and their kids. To tug at the heartstrings even more, the video montage is set to the song “That Face” by Barbara Streisand .

In the end, the actor signed off the video message with the simple words, “With all my love, Johnny.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vN5Bn_0fXvLPFE00 GettyImages

Kelly Preston passed away at the age of 57 in July 2020 , just two years after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. When he announced the tragic news of his wife’s death on Instagram, the Grease star said that his longtime partner “fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

Travolta went on to reflect on the tough loss shortly before the one-year anniversary of Preston’s death, telling Esquire Spain that mourning is a “personal” experience that looks different for everyone.

“I learned that crying for someone, living in mourning, is something personal,” he told the magazine in April 2021. “Grief is individual and experiencing your own journey is what can lead to healing. The most important thing you can do to help someone else when they are grieving is to allow them to experience it and not complicate it with yours.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ws6Un_0fXvLPFE00 GettyImages

Just last month, the Saturday Night Live alum paid tribute to his and Preston’s eldest child on what would have been Jett’s 30th birthday.

“My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say,” he wrote on Instagram April 13, posting a sweet black and white photo of him and Jett. “I think about you everyday. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin
Person
Barbara Streisand
Person
Kelly Preston
Person
John Travolta
Hello Magazine

Marc Anthony shares crushing health news in emotional video: 'It hurts'

Marc Anthony has been inundated with supportive messages from his fans around the world following a devastating diagnosis this week. The award-winning singer was forced to postpone his concert in Panama last week after suffering a painful injury backstage just before he was due to perform. Marc has since taken...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Brooke Shields & 16-Year-Old Daughter Grier Share Adorable Twinning Moment Before a Fun Night Out Together

Click here to read the full article. Brooke Shields looks like she’s having a blast lately with her daughters now that they are in their late teens. She recently brought her oldest child, Rowan, 18, to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and now, it’s 16-year-old Grier’s turn for an art exhibit opening. The mother-daughter duo got ready together before their night out on the town. Twinning with their sleek, smooth hair, Shields wore a mirrored green turtleneck and red pants. She stayed in the background putting on her final makeup touches because the moment was all about Grier. The teen shined...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Breast Cancer#Mother S Day
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
Maryland Daily Record

Crystal Gayle Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Husband/Spouse Name: Bill Gatzimos (m. 1971-present) Kids/Children Name: Catherine and Christos Gatzimos. Profession: Singer, songwriter, and record producer. Crystal Gayle is an American country music singer, songwriter, and producer. She gained fame in 1977 after she released her cross-over hit Don’t Make my Brown Eyes Blue. She was initially signed to the same record label as her sister, Lorretta, but she left the record after it failed to work out. She was one of the successful crossover artists of the 70s and 80s. Her very long hair goes hand in hand with her name.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
Hello Magazine

David Muir has reason to celebrate following latest career news

David Muir has a legion of fans who tune in to watch him each evening as he informs the nation of the latest headlines in the United States. And this week, it was revealed that the TV journalist's popular show, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, had remained No.1 in the evenings, and No.2 among regularly scheduled shows this past week.
WORLD
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy