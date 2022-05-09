ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, OH

Fremont police investigation continues into shooting at Rojas Rosas Cantina

By News-Messenger/News Herald
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zBAQS_0fXvLFfC00

Fremont Police Department is continuing an investigation into a shooting at Rojas Rosas Cantina that sent two victims to area hospitals to be treated for injuries.

Detectives could not be reached Monday for an update. The names of the victims have not been released.

Two males were wounded inside the restaurant at at 531 W. State St. at approximately 10:10 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, the police said in a news release.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detectives Roger Oddo or Jason Kiddey at 4190332-5331 or email jkiddey@fremontohio.org or roddo@fremontohio.org.

The Fremont Police said in the news release from Interim Police Chief Derek Wensinger that it is working to increase the number of establishments in the city that use precautions including metal detectors and employing security staff.

Police said they are also working to encourage Fremont establishments to educate themselves on how to be effective violence interrupters.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Fremont police investigation continues into shooting at Rojas Rosas Cantina

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Akron Police: 1 man shot, 1 arrest made

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department reports that one person was shot and an arrest has been made folloing an incident that took place on Wednesday. According to a release, officers were called to a shooting early Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of Kryder Avenue. When police arrived they found a 40-year-old man who had been shot. The victim was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital.
AKRON, OH
WTOL 11

Catalytic converter thieves hit Toledo Police crime scene van

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after thieves stole the catalytic converter from a crime scene investigative unit's van this week. Authorities said the van was parked in the Vistula parking garage along Superior Street when someone took the catalytic converter sometime between 7 a.m.Tuesday and 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Columbus shooting, crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after being found shot in a crashed vehicle in east Columbus. According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 6:28 p.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the 400 block of Johnson Street on the report of a crash with injuries.   When officers arrived on scene, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fremont, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Fremont, OH
SCDNReports

Toledo Man Shot in the Head

Toledo Man Shot in the HeadSCDN Graphics Department. An early morning homicide in Toledo is under investigation by detectives. At 1:17 am, officers were called to the 1300 block of Fitchland Avenue for reports of a dead body.
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in fatal barbershop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified a suspect accused of fatally shooting an employee at a barbershop in north Columbus.   Just after noon, April 26, Lawrence Jefferson, 51, was found dead after a shooting was reported near the Executive Barber Salon in the 5800 block of N. Meadows Blvd.   According to Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Two injured in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting in Springfield Tuesday night. Just before midnight on Tuesday, officers were called to the 1000 block of Tibbett Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Springfield Police on the scene said officers rendered aid to […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Rojas Rosas Cantina#Fremont Police Department#The Fremont Police#Fremont News Messenger
NBC4 Columbus

4 men charged in east Columbus fatal shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested four men and charged them in a fatal shooting earlier this month in east Columbus.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:52 p.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the 6000 block of McNaughten Center on the report of a shooting.  When officers arrived on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
13abc.com

Suspects elude police in Metropark after armed car-jacking

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 20-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Monday night, though law enforcement was able to recover his vehicle. According to Toledo Police, four or five gunmen approached a vehicle at a stop sign on Angola and Country Creek Ln. shortly before 11 p.m., stealing the car and everything inside.
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

61-Year-Old Man Dies of Injuries Sustained in Crash at M-50 / M-52 Intersection

Franklin Twp., MI – An Ann Arbor man died of his injuries at a hospital after a crash at the intersection of M-52 and M-50 in Lenawee County on Tuesday night. According to Sheriff’s Deputies, a 2016 Ford Edge was traveling westbound on M-50 and a 2012 Dodge Caravan was traveling southbound on M-52 approaching M-50 at around 10pm,. As the Ford Edge drove through the intersection, it struck the Dodge Caravan, causing it to roll over off the southwest corner of the intersection. Deputies are investigating which vehicle had the right-of-way at the time of this crash.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOL-TV

Teenager shot in drive-by shooting Tuesday in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a teenager was shot Tuesday. A 17-year-old male told officers he was walking in the area of Putnam and Columbia streets in central Toledo about 4 p.m. when someone in an SUV fired multiple rounds. The teen was struck in the foot.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: No suspects in overnight double shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for an unknown shooter that left two men with gunshot wounds Monday night. TPD received a call around 11 p.m. about shots being fired at Willowbrook Place mobile home park. According to police, two men were in their vehicle looking for a...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Two men sought in Maumee bank robbery

MAUMEE — Two men reportedly robbed a Maumee bank on Tuesday. The FBI Violent Crime Task Force and Huntington Bank are requesting assistance identifying the suspects. At approximately 11:57 a.m., the Huntington Bank located at 597 W. Dussel Drive, was robbed. A man reportedly approached the teller counter, demanded...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

McComb man indicted in alleged rape of 6-year-old

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Hancock County grand jury issued an indictment Tuesday for Timothy A. McStraw on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition. McStraw, of McComb is accused of raping a six-year-old on April 19, according to the indictment. McStraw is 51-years-old. See a spelling or grammar error...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Police investigating incident in south Toledo

Toledo police are investigating an incident in south Toledo late Monday night. An area in the 5000 block of South Avenue has been taped off around a vehicle parked in front of a home in Willowbrook Place. The vehicle has broken windows and several cones are in the center of the street.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Pursuit on I-80 ends with crash; Police arrest two men after search

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Authorities arrested two suspects Monday morning following a pursuit on the Ohio Turnpike in the Perrysburg area. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was involved in the pursuit, which ended with a crash shortly before 6 a.m. Troopers deployed stop sticks on I-80 eastbound, which disabled the suspects' vehicle near the Perrysburg exit.
PERRYSBURG, OH
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

715
Followers
888
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://thenews-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy