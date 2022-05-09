ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dad found holding his injured 1-year-old after fleeing DWI crash, Indiana police say

By Kaitlyn Alanis
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

A father not yet old enough to legally drink was found holding his injured 1-year-old child after fleeing from a crash, police in Indiana said. Authorities believe the dad was drunk at the time of the incident.

The Columbus Police Department was called to the crash at about 11 p.m. Friday, May 6, according to a news release from the department. Witnesses reported one of the involved drivers fled from the scene with a small child in his car.

The 20-year-old driver was later found “a couple blocks away,” police said. He was holding the toddler, who had minor injuries from the crash, when officers found him.

“While speaking with (the dad), the officers noted that his speech was slurred and he had the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath,” police said. The man also failed several field sobriety exercises.

He was taken to a hospital for a blood alcohol test before he was arrested and booked into jail, authorities said. He has since been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, child neglect, leaving the scene of an accident and the illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.

Columbus is about 45 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

