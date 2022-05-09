ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

All the 2022 NFL games we know so far before Thursday's official schedule release

By Christian D'Andrea
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LCMP4_0fXvJdiw00

We know exactly who each NFL team will play in 2022.

The mechanics behind the league’s scheduling machine makes that a cut-and-dry affair. Each franchise gets six games against their division rivals, four against a rotating division from the opposite conference, four games against a rotating division from their own conference, two against the teams that finished in the same spot in the divisional standings in their own conference (that aren’t already on the schedule) and one from a cross-conference rival based on the previous year’s standings.

What we don’t know is when those games will take place. Since the NFL equates any kind of downtime with creeping death, the league is taking the opportunity to turn the post-draft lull into a spectacle. The official 2022 schedule will be released Thursday, May 12. The run-up to this non-event event has been dotted with carefully-placed leaks dropping bits and pieces of the upcoming year on football fans.

So far, we know:

  1. when and where the league’s five international games will take place and who’s playing in them
  2. who is playing in a Week 2 Monday Night Football doubleheader and where
  3. end of list (for now!)

That’s not much to go on, but it’s enough to tide us over while the league asks us to hold our breath before revealing a bunch of games most fans won’t realize are taking place until they look at their channel guides on a given Sunday morning. Let’s look at what we’ve got so far — and whether it’s any good.

1

September 19: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XMhqC_0fXvJdiw00
AP Photo/Wade Payne

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Time: 7:15 p.m. EST

What channel? ESPN

Will it be any good? Oh heck yeah. The Titans are working toward a rolling rebuild after dealing away AJ Brown and need to figure out whether Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry can rebound after disappointing 2021s. Matching them up with the league’s top defense is a great way to do that, AND we get prime time Josh Allen as the Buffalo QB battles his way into the MVP conversation. These two teams played a 34-31 clacker last season; throwing them into the fire to kick off a Monday Night Football doubleheader was an easy money decision.

2

September 19: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X6jdN_0fXvJdiw00
James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

What channel? ABC

Will it be any good? The Eagles get a chance to prove their 2022 Draft haul can have an impact on the field after earning high marks on paper. Kirk Cousins has averaged more than 306 passing yards per game in nine starts against his former division rival. Both teams are very much in the playoff hunt in a depleted NFC. This should be a proper chaser to Week 2’s Titans-Bills headliner.

3

October 2: Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tAED3_0fXvJdiw00
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom

Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

What channel? NFL Network

Will it be any good? Oh boy. Cousins and Jameis Winston at breakfast. It might be decent! The Saints have playoff aspirations after winning nine games last year despite starting Trevor Siemian, Ian Book, and Taysom Hill at quarterback. The Vikings are the exact brand of “good, not great” that can give them trouble. It’s an easily ignorable game at an easily ignorable time slot with the potential to over-deliver in London.

4

October 9: New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22M1xF_0fXvJdiw00
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom

Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

What channel? NFL Network

Will it be any good? Probably not, but it’s Daniel Jones fighting for his job and hopefully, just maybe, he’ll give the British fans the kind of play they’ll tell their children about for generations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QsCjY_0fXvJdiw00

Also, Aaron Rodgers in London should make for some interesting podcasts the following week.

5

October 30: Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gijkp_0fXvJdiw00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Wembley Stadium, London, United Kingdom

Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

What channel? ESPN+

Will it be any good? It’s a Jaguars game in London. It will frustrate you as you realize you forgot to set your fantasy lineup in advance of a game that started while McGriddles were still on the menu, earn a few memeable moments before lunch, and quickly be forgotten. It is the perfect way to digest Jacksonville football and the league should be commended for realizing that.

6

November 13: Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04416b_0fXvJdiw00
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

What channel? NFL Network

Will it be any good? The NFL missed a tremendous opportunity here by not dropping its regular season German debut in the middle of Oktoberfest, but the decision to prevent Drew Lock from sweating out gallons of Lowenbrau on the field is likely appreciated by the Seahawks. Seattle is rebuilding and the Buccaneers have championship hopes for what could be Tom Brady’s final season. If nothing else, it’s the winningest quarterback in league history in Germany. It’ll be fine.

7

November 21: San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P8uuu_0fXvJdiw00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

What channel? ESPN

Will it be any good? Yes. The 49ers are currently stuck between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance at quarterback, but the former got them to two NFC title games in the last three years and the latter was so appealing to general manager John Lynch that he traded three first round picks just to draft him. This game takes place before Thanksgiving so Kliff Kingsbury’s annual winter spiral won’t yet be in effect and DeAndre Hopkins will be back in the Cardinals’ lineup after serving a terribly-timed six-game PED suspension.

This game could decide the NFC West! Or it could be a sloppy mess played at elevation between an overwhelmed young quarterback and a team preparing to fire its head coach. Either way, it’ll be compelling.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The pressure is mounting on Sammy Watkins

Former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins signed a deal with the Green Bay Packers in April, but despite the move, Watkins is not a sure-fire lock to make the roster. The nine-year veteran’s contract is one year for up to $4 million based on incentives, and with the Packers loading up on receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, there won’t be a lot of open spots at the receiver position. Here’s what Nate Davis of USA TODAY Sports had to say about Watkins being on thin ice. The first pass catcher taken in a receiver-rich 2014 draft, Watkins just joined his third team...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers release former Cowboys LB

There is now one less Kamara in the NFC South. On Wednesday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced the release of linebacker Azur Kamara. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound defender joined the organization back on Dec. 21, 2021, when he was claimed off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. Kamara’s only official NFL action...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

NFL Schedule Release: Top 10 matchups of 2022 season

An offseason of historic movement for some of the top players in the NFL should make for an entertaining slate of games in the 2022 regular season. The NFL announced the full schedule Thursday, starting with the defending champs, the Los Angeles Rams, hosting the Buffalo Bills in a nationally televised Thursday night game to kick off the season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Giants#Nfl Network#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ty'Son Williams posts message on Instagram after Ravens withdraw his tender

The Baltimore Ravens had plenty of depth at running back entering the 2021 season. However, they lost a myriad of their players at the position to injuries including J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, causing the team to pivot to other options. One of those options was second-year player Ty’Son Williams, who made an impact very early in the year but found himself in head coach John Harbaugh’s doghouse and couldn’t quite find his way out of it for the remainder of the season.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints continue post-draft roster moves, release backup RB Josh Adams

Another member of the 2021 New Orleans Saints practice squad will be moving on elsewhere for 2022. The team released backup running back Josh Adams on Wednesday, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, who signed with the Saints in Nov. 2021 as depth behind Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram II, Dwayne Washington, and Tony Jones Jr., all of whom returned for the coming season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
Country
Germany
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL schedule: Bucs host Packers in Week 3 home opener

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won’t play a regular-season game at home until Week 3 this year, and when they do, it’ll make up for the wait. Tom Brady and the Bucs are set to host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium in Week 3, as Tampa Bay begins their home slate with a marquee matchup of NFC contenders.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Bears signing QB Nathan Peterman

The Chicago Bears certainly made a splash on an ordinary Wednesday afternoon with the signing of veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman to a one-year deal. Peterman, who many believe to be one of the worst quarterbacks of all-time, has spent the last four seasons between the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders in a reserve role. But when he has had opportunities to play, he’s posted some dreadful numbers.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Dallas Cowboys schedule: Times, dates announced with 5 prime time games

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 schedule has been released, with the NFL once again trotting out an 18-week, 17-game schedule. Four of the Cowboys games were officially leaked, with the home matchups against division rivals New York and Philadelphia being earmarked for Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, as well as a Week 10 trip for Mike McCarthy to return to Green Bay to play the NFC North champs. Dallas will also face off against Tom Brady and NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The club will take on the entire NFC North, as well as the AFC South, along with two other division-winner clashes with Cincinnati and the Los Angeles Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL schedule: The best announcement videos

The buildup to the 2022 NFL schedule release is finally over, and the league has announced the full slate for the season ahead. For many, the buildup to the schedule has become something of a chore. After all, we already know what teams are playing each other thanks to how the NFL schedule works, now we just know when each game is taking place.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
154K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy