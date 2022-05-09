All the 2022 NFL games we know so far before Thursday's official schedule release

We know exactly who each NFL team will play in 2022.

The mechanics behind the league’s scheduling machine makes that a cut-and-dry affair. Each franchise gets six games against their division rivals, four against a rotating division from the opposite conference, four games against a rotating division from their own conference, two against the teams that finished in the same spot in the divisional standings in their own conference (that aren’t already on the schedule) and one from a cross-conference rival based on the previous year’s standings.

What we don’t know is when those games will take place. Since the NFL equates any kind of downtime with creeping death, the league is taking the opportunity to turn the post-draft lull into a spectacle. The official 2022 schedule will be released Thursday, May 12. The run-up to this non-event event has been dotted with carefully-placed leaks dropping bits and pieces of the upcoming year on football fans.

So far, we know:

when and where the league’s five international games will take place and who’s playing in them who is playing in a Week 2 Monday Night Football doubleheader and where end of list (for now!)

That’s not much to go on, but it’s enough to tide us over while the league asks us to hold our breath before revealing a bunch of games most fans won’t realize are taking place until they look at their channel guides on a given Sunday morning. Let’s look at what we’ve got so far — and whether it’s any good.

September 19: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Time: 7:15 p.m. EST

What channel? ESPN

Will it be any good? Oh heck yeah. The Titans are working toward a rolling rebuild after dealing away AJ Brown and need to figure out whether Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry can rebound after disappointing 2021s. Matching them up with the league’s top defense is a great way to do that, AND we get prime time Josh Allen as the Buffalo QB battles his way into the MVP conversation. These two teams played a 34-31 clacker last season; throwing them into the fire to kick off a Monday Night Football doubleheader was an easy money decision.

September 19: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

What channel? ABC

Will it be any good? The Eagles get a chance to prove their 2022 Draft haul can have an impact on the field after earning high marks on paper. Kirk Cousins has averaged more than 306 passing yards per game in nine starts against his former division rival. Both teams are very much in the playoff hunt in a depleted NFC. This should be a proper chaser to Week 2’s Titans-Bills headliner.

October 2: Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom

Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

What channel? NFL Network

Will it be any good? Oh boy. Cousins and Jameis Winston at breakfast. It might be decent! The Saints have playoff aspirations after winning nine games last year despite starting Trevor Siemian, Ian Book, and Taysom Hill at quarterback. The Vikings are the exact brand of “good, not great” that can give them trouble. It’s an easily ignorable game at an easily ignorable time slot with the potential to over-deliver in London.

October 9: New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom

Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

What channel? NFL Network

Will it be any good? Probably not, but it’s Daniel Jones fighting for his job and hopefully, just maybe, he’ll give the British fans the kind of play they’ll tell their children about for generations.

Also, Aaron Rodgers in London should make for some interesting podcasts the following week.

October 30: Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Wembley Stadium, London, United Kingdom

Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

What channel? ESPN+

Will it be any good? It’s a Jaguars game in London. It will frustrate you as you realize you forgot to set your fantasy lineup in advance of a game that started while McGriddles were still on the menu, earn a few memeable moments before lunch, and quickly be forgotten. It is the perfect way to digest Jacksonville football and the league should be commended for realizing that.

November 13: Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

What channel? NFL Network

Will it be any good? The NFL missed a tremendous opportunity here by not dropping its regular season German debut in the middle of Oktoberfest, but the decision to prevent Drew Lock from sweating out gallons of Lowenbrau on the field is likely appreciated by the Seahawks. Seattle is rebuilding and the Buccaneers have championship hopes for what could be Tom Brady’s final season. If nothing else, it’s the winningest quarterback in league history in Germany. It’ll be fine.

November 21: San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

What channel? ESPN

Will it be any good? Yes. The 49ers are currently stuck between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance at quarterback, but the former got them to two NFC title games in the last three years and the latter was so appealing to general manager John Lynch that he traded three first round picks just to draft him. This game takes place before Thanksgiving so Kliff Kingsbury’s annual winter spiral won’t yet be in effect and DeAndre Hopkins will be back in the Cardinals’ lineup after serving a terribly-timed six-game PED suspension.

This game could decide the NFC West! Or it could be a sloppy mess played at elevation between an overwhelmed young quarterback and a team preparing to fire its head coach. Either way, it’ll be compelling.