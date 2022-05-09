Platinum Tools & TechLogix Exhibit High Bandwidth Signal Termination Systems During 2022 InfoComm
Platinum Tools Will Feature the Award-Winning and Patented ezEX-RJ45™ Termination System, and TechLogix Will Feature ECOConnector™ Field-Installable Fiber Optic Connectors. HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., May 9, 2022 – NSI Industries brands’ Platinum Tools®, the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation, hand termination and testing of wire and cable, and TechLogix Network, a...www.mixonline.com
Comments / 0