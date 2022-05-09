ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Platinum Tools & TechLogix Exhibit High Bandwidth Signal Termination Systems During 2022 InfoComm

By Authors
mixonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlatinum Tools Will Feature the Award-Winning and Patented ezEX-RJ45™ Termination System, and TechLogix Will Feature ECOConnector™ Field-Installable Fiber Optic Connectors. HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., May 9, 2022 – NSI Industries brands’ Platinum Tools®, the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation, hand termination and testing of wire and cable, and TechLogix Network, a...

www.mixonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
mixonline.com

NUGEN Audio Shares Cutting-Edge Plug-in Solutions for Music Professionals at 2022 NAMM Show

ANAHEIM, JUNE 10, 2022 ― NUGEN Audio (Booth 14800) is presenting several of its latest music-making solutions to attendees of the 2022 NAMM Show. Included among these is Halo Vision, a customizable, real-time visual analysis suite designed for 3D, surround and immersive audio workflows that operates in up to 7.1.2 channels for AAX, VST3 and AU formats. NUGEN will also feature its groundbreaking Paragon convolution reverb, which includes the original 3D version as well as the recently released mono/stereo-only Paragon ST. The company’s new Focus Elements bundle, which offers a collective of audio tools ideally suited for small/home studios, will also be on display.
ELECTRONICS
mixonline.com

TASCAM DR-10 Micro Recorders are Ideal for Sports Physical Therapist Dr. Aaron Horschig

St. Louis, MO – May 2022… When it comes to physical conditioning, those people looking to improve their technique, decrease pain, and increase their strength can benefit dramatically from Dr. Aaron Horschig’s Squat University (https://squatuniversity.com/). Dr. Horschig is a sports physical therapist, Olympic weightlifting coach, strength and conditioning specialist, and author of the bestselling books Rebuilding Milo and The Squat Bible. As the founder of SquatUniversity.com, Dr. Horschig shares his innovative approach to help millions of athletes and coaches across the world move better, decrease their aches and pains, and reach their true athletic potential. And essential to the production of his training videos is the DR-10L micro linear PCM recorder from TASCAM.
FITNESS
mixonline.com

Tenderdyn Arts Upgrades to Dolby Atmos and Gets to Work

Natick, MA (May 9, 2022)—In late 2020, Tenderdyn Arts founder and owner Tad Wheeler upgraded the control room at his Denver-area facility with a 7.1.4 Genelec speaker system, which was soon put to work on projects by Japanese Breakfast and John Legend. Wheeler upgraded the main studio’s control room...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
corneliustoday.com

NC State Treasurer blasts Atrium’s proposed merger

May 12. By Dave Yochum. The proposed merger of Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health into a six-state medical behemoth has drawn fire from the North Carolina State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, a Republican. He cited the “monopolistic nature” of the merger which would create the sixth-largest health system in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Manufacturer seeks exit from town’s electric service

HUNTERSVILLE – A dispute is simmering that could deliver a shock to the Huntersville’s municipal electricity system operations. Reynolds Consumer Products (RCP), the parent company of the Pactiv plastics operation in Commerce Station, has submitted a 284-page document – with about 250 pages of exhibits referencing previous agreements and summarizing service complaints – to the N.C. Utilities Commission in its request to have the plant removed as a municipal electricity customer. The town’s system is operated and maintained by ElectriCities, a membership organization of municipally-owned electric utilities in North Carolina.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
fox46.com

Major Charlotte toll lane project seeing delays

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A major toll lane project in the Queen City is hitting a snag. Construction on the I-485 toll lanes was supposed to be done this year, but crews hit delays. NCDOT named several issues including relocating utilities, acquiring rights of way, and changes to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiber Optic Cable#Bandwidth#Nsi Industries#Techlogix Network#Infocomm 2022
mixonline.com

…And You Will Know Trail of Dead by Its Quad Release

New York, NY (May 9, 2022)—Austin’s …And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead’s latest album release, the band’s eleventh, was mastered by Scott Sedillo and KamranV at Bernie Grundman Mastering and encoded to play in both stereo and Regular Matrix quadraphonic sound.
ROCK MUSIC
WBTV

Kannapolis Virtual Fair Housing event announced

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis will host a virtual fair housing seminar from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24. The event will feature speakers from the Kannapolis Fire Department. Topics discussed will include:. Fire Safety. Fire Codes. Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms. To RSVP...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Statesville native headed to PBR World Finals in Texas

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Carolinas are getting some representation in the Lone Star State as Professional Bull Riders (PBR) takes the World Finals to Texas. 40 riders have qualified to compete at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth starting on May 13. Among those qualified is Eli Vastbinder of Statesville, rounding out the top 10 of those riders. He'll be up against riders from across the country, and even from around the world with competitors from as far away as Brazil traveling to Texas.
STATESVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in NC as ‘swarm’ of quakes hits Carolinas

CATAWBA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A North Carolina city was hit by an earthquake early Wednesday morning. The quake comes as seven earthquakes were reported in South Carolina so far this week. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake occurred just before 12:45 a.m. near Catawba. Dr. Scott White with the University of...
CATAWBA, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Electronics
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Hybrid & Electric Vehicle Tax Fees

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Now that more drivers are going green and purchasing hybrid and electric cars, states are seeing a dip in the revenue they pull in from the gas tax. In order to make up those losses, those drivers are being hit with special taxes. WCCB’s Consumer Reporter, John Matarese breaks down why the issue is creating a huge debate so that you don’t waste your money.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wvtm13.com

Video: Bear takes a swim in North Carolina river

It's starting to warm up, but just imagine being covered in fur in this heat. But it's nothing a cool dip in the river can't fix and that's exactly what a North Carolina bear did to cool off Tuesday afternoon. Elaine Bailey captured the bear on video from her Asheville...
ANIMALS
Collin Cunningham

Monday in Charlotte: Shopping center shooting, CMS's new principal policy, spooky NC sites and more

Friday marks the unluckiest day of the year.(Anne Nygård/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! Readers' warm weekends will transition into a similarly sunny workweek, with Monday, May 9 kicking it off with a Vitamin D-infused sky and 74-degree high. Tuesday and Wednesday continue the clear-skyed trend, but expect clouds on Thursday and high chances of rain on Friday and Saturday, according to Weather.com.
kiss951.com

North Carolina Hospital Safety Grades: Here’s How Local Hospitals Scored

How safe is the hospital you’re choosing for care? Any time you are receiving any form of medical treatment you want to make sure you’re getting the best and safest treatment possible. Luckily for more than 20 years, The Leapfrog Group has published hospital data on safety and quality. According to their website, they undertake this endeavor in order to “push the health care industry forward”. This helps consumers find high-value care and make informed health care decisions. They release data for the entire country but we’ve narrowed it down for you North Carolina, with the hospital safety grades for the greater Charlotte area.
HEALTH SERVICES
WSOC Charlotte

9 Investigates: CMS bus involved in crash may have been recalled

CHARLOTTE — Editor’s Note: A previous version of the video at the top of this page showed a picture of someone in a neck brace -- who we have now learned was not on the school bus. We were in contact with a woman who claimed to have two children on the bus. But we’ve since learned the picture she sent us is from another incident altogether. We apologize for the mistake and are committed to making sure it doesn’t happen again.
CHARLOTTE, NC
mixonline.com

Reto Peter Talks Miking with Audix

Oakland, CA (May 9, 2022)—Swiss native Reto Peter has a collection of classic mics to choose from at his studio in his adopted hometown of Oakland, and often turns to his four large-diaphragm condensers from Audix to capture a variety of sources. Peter, a music producer, audio engineer, composer,...
OAKLAND, CA
WCNC

Iredell County Sheriff's Office buys new 27-foot boat for Lake Enforcement Unit

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced it has a new 27-foot patrol boat to use on Lake Norman as part of its Lake Enforcement Unit expansion. Officials said the new boat design will allow deputies to navigate rougher waters, provides increased maneuverability and will cut down on response times. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office Lake Enforcement Unit operates 24 hours a day.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy