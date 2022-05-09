ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Water pipe burst inside cafeteria at Woodrow Wilson High School

By Tyler Barker
 3 days ago
UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County Superintendent David Price tells LOOTPRESS that no students were injured after a water pipe busted during lunch.

A few students reported some skin irritation and were checked out by a nurse.

Price says that maintenance will be working to fix and repair the pipe. He also hopes the school can resume on Wednesday.

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Woodrow Wilson High School is dismissing early due to a busted water pipe.

According to witnesses, the busted pipe occurred in the cafeteria while some students were eating lunch, leaving the school without water.

LOOTPRESS is working on learning more and if any students were injured.

School is dismissing at 12:45 pm.

