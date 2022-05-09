Dorian Finney-Smith is the type of player every team needs

In most years, it’s pretty easy to identify who should be the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft even if it eventually looks wrong in hindsight. Last year, Cade Cunningham emerged as the consensus top player available — though Evan Mobley might look like the better long-term prospect after their rookie seasons. We had LaMelo Ball as our No. 1 prospect in 2020, but the Timberwolves went with Anthony Edwards first overall, which looks like a solid choice right now. In 2019, Zion Williamson was the clear-cut top pick, but after a few years it feels like No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant could ultimately have the most successful career in the class. In 2018, we were behind Luka Doncic all the way even though three teams ended up passing on him.

