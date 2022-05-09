ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorian Finney-Smith is the type of player every team needs

By Ricky O'Donnell
SB Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDorian Finney-Smith has a thankless job on most nights. The Dallas Mavericks are Luka Doncic’s team, and Finney-Smith’s main directive is to support Doncic in whatever ways he needs. The brunt of Finney-Smith’s work comes on the defensive end, where he’s expected to guard the opposing team’s...

The Dallas Mavericks Fan That Troubled Chris Paul's Family Was Reportedly Trying To Give Them "Unwanted Hugs"

One of the biggest stories in the NBA this week has been the incident that occurred after Game 4 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns series when Chris Paul's mom had hands put on her by a fan sitting behind her. New updates have been coming out about the situation, with a video showing exactly what happened and the fan also posting his side of the story on social media.
Who every NBA lottery team should take if they get the No. 1 overall pick

In most years, it’s pretty easy to identify who should be the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft even if it eventually looks wrong in hindsight. Last year, Cade Cunningham emerged as the consensus top player available — though Evan Mobley might look like the better long-term prospect after their rookie seasons. We had LaMelo Ball as our No. 1 prospect in 2020, but the Timberwolves went with Anthony Edwards first overall, which looks like a solid choice right now. In 2019, Zion Williamson was the clear-cut top pick, but after a few years it feels like No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant could ultimately have the most successful career in the class. In 2018, we were behind Luka Doncic all the way even though three teams ended up passing on him.
NBA
Bucks-Celtics Game 5 was an instant classic that will define the NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are each capable of winning the championship this season. Anyone invested in their second round series in the 2022 NBA Playoffs intuitively understands this. The Celtics have been the hottest team in league since Feb. powered by a historically good defense. The Bucks’ core proved itself by winning last year’s title. It feels wrong that one of these teams will see their season end in the second round, but it only helps make this matchup feel even more seismic.
Arkansas loses guard to Transfer Portal

Arkansas guard Jaxson Robinson will look to play for his third college in as many seasons, as he has entered the transfer portal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaxson Robinson (@j4xsonn) Transferring to Arkansas from Texas A&M following the 2020-21 season, Robinson made 16 appearances this season for the Razorbacks with four starts. Two highlights of his season included career-high 15 minutes played against Central Arkansas on December 1, and scoring a career-best 14 points against Elon on December 21. Moving to the transfer portal could be considered costly for Robinson. Not only is this his second time...
