Atlanta, GA

Three Braves top prospects could be in line for promotions

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is huge for the Braves. According to MLBPipeline, Harris is Atlanta’s top prospect, Water’s is ranked third, and Shuster is ranked tenth. Harris looks to be Atlanta’s leadoff hitter of the future. I’d pump the brakes on him getting the call to the majors in 2022, but if he keeps...

www.yardbarker.com

MLB Trade Rumors

Braves win arbitration case with 3B Austin Riley

The Braves won their arbitration case over third baseman Austin Riley, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com (Twitter link). He’ll earn the team’s $3.95M filing figure in 2022; Riley’s camp sought a $4.2M salary. Riley reached arbitration for the first time over the offseason as a Super Two...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Just as we all expected three weeks ago, Dansby Swanson leads all Braves in Fangraphs WAR

I’m an unapologetic Dansby Swanson supporter, and it’s not because I think he’s a top-five shortstop in the game or is irreplaceable. However, when he goes into one of his abysmal slumps every season, I have to remind everyone this is who he is. Swanson is one of the streakiest players in baseball, but at the end of the day, he gets the job done more often than not and is a critical piece to the success this team has had over the last few seasons.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

MLB Game Canceled Due To Positive Tests

After a shortened 2020 MLB season followed by a 2021 season with lots of testing on a regular basis, we all assumed that 2022 would be a return to normalcy. We were wrong. Ahead of their game against the Cleveland Guardians today, the Chicago White Sox announced that the game has been postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests. Per the announcement, the game is being postponed to allow for "continued testing and contact tracing."
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Braves drop concerning Ronald Acuna injury update

The Atlanta Braves will be without superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna for Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox. Acuna, who started the season on the IL while recovering from a torn ACL he sustained last year, will be held out of the lineup due to soreness in his left groin. Via David O’Brien, the team revealed that it hopes Acuna will be able to return to the lineup for Friday’s game against the San Diego Padres.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jared Shuster
The Spun

Falcons Announce Starting Quarterback After NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft in their rearview mirror, the Atlanta Falcons have provided an update on their quarterback situation. Although the Falcons selected Desmond Ridder in the third round of the draft, Marcus Mariota will be given the first crack at the starting job. "Marcus being the veteran gives us...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Braves announce multiple critical injuries ahead of Wednesday’s game

The injury bug is something that struck the Braves in a major way last season, but through the first month of 2022, they’ve avoided it for the most part. That is… until today. Ahead of Wednesday’s series finale against the Red Sox, Brian Snitker talked about injuries to two critical players.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Reds already willing to trade Tyler Mahle, Luis Castillo?

The Cincinnati Reds are so bad this season that they may already be ready to have a fire sale. The Reds entered Monday 5-23 and are on pace for a historically-bad season. The team spent the offseason dismantling the roster, but they still have two pitchers who might interest other teams: Tyler Mahle and Luis Castillo.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Braves open 2-game series with the Red Sox

LINE: Braves -134, Red Sox +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves open a two-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. Atlanta has an 8-8 record at home and a 14-16 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .393 slugging percentage to rank eighth in MLB.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto absent from Dodgers lineup Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Bryse Wilson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Edwin Rios is replacing Alberto in the lineup to play designated hitter and bat seventh. Justin Turner is shifting to third base in place of Alberto and hitting fifth. Rios hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in Monday's loss to the Pirates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Astros owner’s 5-word warning to other MLB cheaters

The Houston Astros have become the face of cheating in the MLB- whether they like it or not- after their sign-stealing scandal from their World Series-winning 2017 season came to light, resulting in punishment levied by the league. Even after the scandal, other teams such as the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, were accused of stealing signs, though no transgression has drawn the ire of the league and fans quite like Houston’s. Ever since the Astros were caught, other teams have been vocal in their criticism of the franchise, most notably, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Yankees. Astros owner Jim Crane, known for being outspoken, has a 5-word warning to other cheaters around the league, as reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Mike Trout Made History At His Home Park

Los Angeles Angels‘ slugger Mike Trout is about as electrifying as it gets in terms of superstars in Major League Baseball today. Ever since he burst onto the scene in 2012 and won the American League Rookie of the Year Award, he has been one of the best players in all of baseball.
ANAHEIM, CA

