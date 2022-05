(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says Jeremy Joel Binns, age 44, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced Monday in federal court to 144 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. His prison term will be followed by five years of supervised release. According to court documents, Binns pleaded guilty to the charge on November 18, 2021.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO