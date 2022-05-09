Fatal crash in Green Lake County

At least two people were transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle accident at an intersection in Sturgeon Bay on Tuesday afternoon. A tanker truck and two cars were involved in the accident on Highway 42-57 at the Gordon Road intersection that has been the scene of numerous incidents in the past few years. Northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 42-57 were closed for nearly one hour as emergency personnel dealt with the victims of the accident and cleared the debris from the vehicles. The highway was reopened for traffic at about 3:15 pm. Door County Daily News will update this story when more details are released on Thursday by the Door County Sheriff’s Department.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO