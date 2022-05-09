ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Lake County, WI

Fatal crash in Green Lake County

whby.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man is dead following a head-on crash in Green Lake County. The...

www.whby.com

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Semi hauling ethanol overturns, spills near Beaver Dam; no injuries reported

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A semi-truck hauling ethanol overturned Wednesday morning north of near Beaver Dam, prompting an evacuation lasting most of the day. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 9 a.m. on Hemlock Road between U.S. Highway 151 and County Road A. The truck left the roadway, drove into the south ditch and struck...
BEAVER DAM, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Green Lake County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Green Lake County, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Green Lake County, WI
Crime & Safety
KARE 11

3 victims of fatal western Wisconsin housefire identified

BARRON, Wis. — Three people are dead after an early morning house fire in Barron, Wisconsin Thursday, and two of the victims are young children. During a press conference early Thursday afternoon Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald identified the victims as 44-year old Donald Albee of Barron, his 6-year-old son Conner and 5-year-old daughter Emily.
BARRON, WI
iheart.com

Two People Charged in Connection With Homicide in Columbia County

Two people are now facing charges in connection with a homicide in Columbia County. Prosecutors say Cassandra Fischer and Ryan Woods were involved in the murder of Edward Kessler at a home in Elizaville. Kessler was staying with the suspects at the time of his death. Both Fischer and Woods are being held in the Columbia County Jail without bail.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Highway#Traffic Accident
whby.com

Man sentenced for firing shots at Oneida police

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A man who shot at officers in the parking lot of the Oneida Police Department is sentenced to 12 years in prison. Oneida police officers found Carl J. King acting erratic outside his vehicle when they arrived at police headquarters on Feb. 21, 2021. As...
ONEIDA, WI
radioplusinfo.com

5-11-22 barn destroyed by fire in fdl county

A barn was destroyed and an undisclosed number of cattle died in a fire in Fond du Lac County. Firefighters from 20 area departments were called to the scene on Pine Road Tuesday afternoon. When firefighters arrived they found the barn fully engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Eden Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the following fire departments; Calumet, Mt. Calvary, Campbellsport, Lamartine, Oakfield, Kohlsville, Lomira, Kewaskum, Brownsville, City of Fond du Lac, Town of Fond du Lac, Theresa, St. Cloud, Greenbush, Glenbeulah, Brandon/Fairwater, Ripon, Allenton, Van Dyne, Waupun, along with Mt. Calvary.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Fire destroys Harrison home; family displaced

HARRISON, Wis. — Fire forces a Harrison family from their home. It happened around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday along Silver Court. Firefighters tell Action 2 News that the fire started in the detached garage and eventually spread to the house. No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross is assisting the family.
HARRISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
doorcountydailynews.com

Major three-vehicle accident on Highway 42-57 by Gordon Road

At least two people were transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle accident at an intersection in Sturgeon Bay on Tuesday afternoon. A tanker truck and two cars were involved in the accident on Highway 42-57 at the Gordon Road intersection that has been the scene of numerous incidents in the past few years. Northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 42-57 were closed for nearly one hour as emergency personnel dealt with the victims of the accident and cleared the debris from the vehicles. The highway was reopened for traffic at about 3:15 pm. Door County Daily News will update this story when more details are released on Thursday by the Door County Sheriff’s Department.
STURGEON BAY, WI
whby.com

Gas leak stopped, roads reopen in downtown Wautoma

WAUTOMA, Wis. — A gas leak impacts traffic in Wautoma. Highway 73/Main Street is closed between Highway 21/S. Cambridge Street and Boat Landing Road. Police are asking people to avoid the 200 to 400 block of the road and surrounding streets. Some businesses have been evacuated as a precaution.
WAUTOMA, WI
whby.com

Dodge Co. man severely injured by runaway tractor

(TOWN OF CLYMAN)–A Dodge County man is hospitalized after being run over by an unmanned tractor. Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence at W-6393 County Highway J in the Town of Clyman just before noon Monday. Deputies learned that the 67-year-old man injured in that...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Domestic abuse suspect arrested following car chase in Fond du Lac

(FOND DU LAC, WI)–A Fond du Lac man is jailed in connection with a domestic abuse situation and a vehicle chase in the city limits. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of S. National Avenue just after 6:00 this morning. That followed a report of a physical domestic abuse incident by a suspect armed with a gun.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

2-year-old killed by farming equipment in Wisconsin, sheriff’s office says

WILTON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A 2-year-old died Sunday following a farm machinery accident in Wisconsin, officials say. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders were called to an address in the town of Wilton shortly before noon. The caller told dispatchers that the child had...
WILTON, WI
whby.com

Green Bay man sentenced for 10th OWI

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay man will spend five years in prison for driving drunk a 10th time. Kit VanDenHeuvel is also sentenced in Brown County Court to five years on extended supervision for OWI 10th Offense. VanDenHeuvel was arrested in July of last year after crashing...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy