Magbanua jury to hear enhanced FBI audio

By WTXL Digital Staff
 3 days ago
A judge has ruled that the jury in Katherine Magbanua's trial will be allowed to hear enhanced audio from a secret FBI video that shows Magbanua meeting with Charlie Adelson at a Miami restaurant in 2016.

The original video was used in Magbanua's 2019 trial but, with the audio quality, jurors had difficulty hearing.

The state asked that the original video and an enhanced video both be shown during the upcoming trial. The enhanced video included subtitles.

Monday's decision means the jury will be allowed to view the tapes but without transcripts, according to court documents.

Prosecutors say this tape led to the arrest of Adelson.

He's the fourth person charged in the murder of former FSU law professor Dan Markel.

Magbanua's first trial ended in a hung jury in 2019.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on May 16 for her re-trial.

