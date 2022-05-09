Wesley Chapel 'thriving' ahead of event at City Park

Wesley Chapel African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E) Church Rev. Jarian Stith Sr. (Andrew Malo | For the Intelligencer)

One of the oldest African American churches in the area is hosting "Praising in the Park."

Wesley Chapel African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E) Church is hosting the event on Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City Park in Edwardsville.

"We will have food, games and feature local business vendors," said Wesley Chapel's Reverend Jarian Stith, Sr. “I'll start worship service at 4 p.m. It's going to be a great time."

He welcomes the entire community to attend the event.

The event flyer proclaims "We're still here!" and is a reference to the church's long history which began 157 years ago.

According to church records, the church was organized in 1865 in a log cabin near Cahokia Creek under Reverend Henry Livingston. In 1871, the congregation outgrew the log cabin and moved to the old Madison County Courthouse on Main Street. In 1878, the group moved to its current location at 418 Aldrup St., Edwardsville

Today, the congregation is small but devoted and thriving.

"We participate in a lot of community organizations. We give to the food pantry, support children with backpacks and school supplies, as well as help individuals to pay for utilities and medicine when needed," Stith said.

Though the church has survived for so long, Stith wasn't sure what would happen when COVID-19 hit.

"To be honest, I was afraid we wouldn't make it even when they told us lockdown would only be a couple weeks," he said. "But here we are two years later. Think about all the things that have gone on in the world since this church started. We’ve seen the Civil War, several other wars, and a lot of American history. Not only are we surviving, but we are thriving."

Stith has been with Wesley Chapel since 2016. He was born and raised in East St. Louis. In 1996 he turned to ministry and became an itinerant deacon at the A.M.E Church in 1999.

He now lives in Edwardsville with his wife and three-year-old son.

"We love living in Edwardsville," he said. "It is a small town, but you have access to just about everything you can ever want. Still, it's away from the hustle and bustle of a big city and we like that."

For more information about the event or to get involved, contact Stith at 618-920-5181