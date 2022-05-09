ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs weather: Wind stirs up dust, increases fire danger Monday

By Jessica Snouwaert jessica.snouwaert@gazette.com
 2 days ago
Wade Yoder stands atop a dust bowl on Saturday, May 11, 2002 near Yoder that was created in the 1930s during the drought years that fed The Great Depression. On this day the winds were blowing hard enough to create dust clouds on the property. The high winds have been blowing all spring and the return of rain showers is still nowhere to be seen causing the ground to be parched, halting the growth of the grasslands. Cattle on the ranch are now being fed hay that is trucked in. The Gazette, Bryan Oller

High winds mean red flag warnings are in effect Monday cautioning Colorado Springs residents about the possibility of dangerous fire conditions and blowing dust, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.

Temperatures are likely to reach 76 degrees with winds around 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph, the agency said.

Dry conditions, gusty wind and above-average temperatures will last until 9 p.m., with high wind warnings likely until noon, the weather service said.

Wind, blowing dust, and red flag warnings are likely to continue throughout the night with a low of 44, the agency said.

Red flag warnings are likely to return Tuesday afternoon with powerful winds and blowing dust expected to stay throughout the week, the weather service said.

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday: Patchy blowing dust after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Breezy, with wind between 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday: Patchy blowing dust after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees . Windy, with wind between 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Breezy, with wind between 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Colorado State
