Washington, DC

Man Shot And Killed in Northwest, D.C.

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide that...

WUSA9

4 shot, 1 dead in violent night in DC

WASHINGTON — Four men were shot, one of them fatally, in D.C. on Tuesday evening, all within an hour and a half. First, two men were shot at 8:07 p.m., in the unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest. One man was discovered conscious and breathing. The other was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.
fox5dc.com

1 hurt after vehicle strikes trolley in Northeast DC: officials

WASHINGTON - Authorities say one person was hurt after a vehicle struck a trolley in Northeast D.C. The crash happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday on Benning Road and Oklahoma Avenue when a vehicle struck a trolley then struck a second vehicle, officials say. A man has been hospitalized with critical...
WUSA9

Streetcar crash leaves one hurt in DC

WASHINGTON — One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after they were involved in a crash with a streetcar in Northeast D.C. Wednesday night. According to a watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's 5th District, officers were dispatched to the area of 26th Street Northeast and Benning Road Northeast for a report of a crash around 10:45 p.m.
WTOP

2 killed in Montgomery Co. shooting

A 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man are dead after a shooting in Germantown, Maryland. Wednesday afternoon. Montgomery County Police say their officers responded to Crystal Rock Drive at about 4:30 p.m. after a reported shooting. In a statement to WTOP, police say this is an active and ongoing homicide...
Daily Voice

19-Year-Old Found Shot To Death In Southwest DC: Police

A 19-year-old from Washington DC has died from a fatal shooting in the Southwest quadrant of the city, authorities said. Deonte Pittman, of Southeast, DC, was shot and killed in the Unit Block of Galveston Street, Southwest, just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, Metropolitan Police said. Responding officers...
