Kendrick Lamar Deepfakes OJ Simpson, Will Smith, And More In His New Music Video For "The Heart Part 5," And It's Impossible To Look Away

By Emily Mae Czachor
 4 days ago

Five years after the release of his hugely successful and critically acclaimed album DAMN ., Kendrick Lamar has returned.

Theo Wargo / WireImage via Getty Images

The rapper and 14-time Grammy winner just dropped a video , running close to six minutes, for his latest song, "The Heart Part 5." It's the most recent installment in Kendrick's "The Heart" series and a follow-up to "Part 4," off his last record.

Joseph Okpako / Getty Images

"The Heart Part 5" arrives ahead of Kendrick's upcoming fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers , which is expected to drop in full at the end of the week.

The music video pairs poignant lyrics with creative visuals that merit at least one or two replays to fully appreciate. As he raps, the artist literally transforms into a wide range of famous people, including O.J. Simpson, Kanye West , Will Smith , and Nipsey Hussle.

pgLang / project3 / Top Dawg Entertainment / Via youtube.com

It's a trip.

pgLang / project3 / Top Dawg Entertainment / Via youtube.com , Walt Disney Television Photo Arc / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

After delivering lines about a "bulletproof Rover" as O.J., Kendrick raps about bipolar disorder as a mashup version of him and Kanye.

pgLang / project3 / Top Dawg Entertainment / Via youtube.com , Neil Mockford / GC Images via Getty Images

The music video goes on to unveil a number of deepfakes — the term for images or videos where an original subject's likeness is spliced or replaced with someone else's. Here's Kendrick as Will:

pgLang / project3 / Top Dawg Entertainment / Via youtube.com , David Livingston / Getty Images

We also see Kendrick take on public figures who have died, including rapper Nipsey Hussle...

pgLang / project3 / Top Dawg Entertainment / Via youtube.com , Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

...and basketball star Kobe Bryant.

pgLang / project3 / Top Dawg Entertainment / Via youtube.com , Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

At one point, Kendrick becomes Jussie Smollett , too.

pgLang / project3 / Top Dawg Entertainment / Via youtube.com , The Chicago Tribune / TNS via Getty Images

What did you think of the video? Feel free to share your thoughts below.

