Kendrick Lamar Deepfakes OJ Simpson, Will Smith, And More In His New Music Video For "The Heart Part 5," And It's Impossible To Look Away

Kendrick Lamar’s Major Hint That He Welcomed Baby #2
It looks like rapper Kendrick Lamar is a dad again!. On Wednesday, Lamar debuted his new album cover for “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” which features him holding his daughter and his longtime girlfriend Whitney Alford cradling a baby on a bed. TMZ Hip Hop reports the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lauren London Reacts To Kendrick Lamar's Nipsey Hussle Tribute In "The Heart Pt. 5"
We're just days away from the release of Kendrick Lamar's next studio album, which could potentially be a double-disc effort. The rapper unveiled his new single, "The Heart Pt. 5" on Sunday night. The rapper's latest video features him rapping from the perspective of several prominent Black celebrities like Ye, Will Smith, and OJ Simpson. However, it's the parts of the video where he uses deep fake technology to rap from the POV of Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle that left the Internet in shambles.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West & Kendrick Lamar's 'No More Parties In L.A.' Goes Platinum
Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar’s “No More Parties In L.A.” has officially been certified platinum. The plaque was awarded to Ye on Wednesday (May 4) along with numerous other accolades, including that his Watch The Throne smash “Ni**as In Paris” was now 9x platinum. The...
The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting
Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
Complex
Daz Dillinger Speaks on Snoop Dogg’s Claim That 2Pac’s “Got My Mind Made Up” Was Intended for Nas
During a recent episode of Drink Champs, Snoop Dogg claimed that 2Pac’s “Got My Mind Made Up” was originally intended to be a Nas track. Now Daz Dillinger, who produced it, has responded to the claims in a video shared to YouTube. “There’s a lotta n***as out...
Hello Magazine
Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement
Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
hotnewhiphop.com
Joe Budden Admits He's "Jealous" Of Kendrick Lamar's Autonomy In Leaving TDE
Joe Budden says that he's "jealous" of the autonomy afforded to Kendrick Lamar by transitioning to his own label ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. "I am so fucking jealous of how he's able to do that," Budden said during...
thebrag.com
Rapper says Kendrick Lamar copied his concept for ‘The Heart Part 5’
New Jersey-based rapper AK is accusing Kendrick Lamar of copying his concept on the music video of ‘The Heart Part 5’. New Jersey-based rapper AK is accusing Kendrick Lamar of copying his concept on the music video of ‘The Heart Part 5’. The music video for...
Popculture
Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons
Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details
Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
Kim Kardashian reveals Kanye West told her that her career was 'over' after she styled herself for an event without his input
On episode five of "The Kardashians," Kim Kardashian said that styling herself would sometimes give her "panic attacks" after years of Ye styling her.
hotnewhiphop.com
New Jersey Rapper AK Claims Kendrick Lamar Stole His Idea For “The Heart Part 5"
New Jersey rapper AK has accused Kendrick Lamar of stealing the idea for his new music video, “The Heart Part 5," from AK's 2020 song, “Family Tree.” Both videos feature the artist in front of the camera rapping while their face morphs into different celebrities. For AK's...
hotnewhiphop.com
Flo Milli Calls Out Fans "Snorting Shit" During Her Shows: "Do Yo Line [Before] I Get There"
Flo Milli is setting some boundaries. The Alabama native is known for hits like "In The Party," "May I," and "Not Friendly," and while she loves to see fans in the audience having a good time and turning up at her shows, she's not impressed with watching them snort lines from up on stage.
Popculture
Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together
Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Doubts Megan Thee Stallion's Claim About Not Being "Intimate" With Tory Lanez
50 Cent cast doubt on Megan Thee Stallion's recent comments about not having been in an “intimate relationship” with Tory Lanez, prior to the infamous shooting in July 2020 which left her with gunshot wounds. Megan's comment came during a recent interview with Gayle King, during which she...
hotnewhiphop.com
Coi Leray Claps Back At Tami Roman Over 50 Cent Drama: "Mind Your Business"
It seems Coi Leray is getting fed up with the drama. She and her father, Benzino, have not seen eye to eye for quite some time, and despite numerous attempts to mend their relationship, they keep ending up back at square one. Yesterday, 50 Cent, whose been feuding with Benzino...
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Rocks Swimsuit in New Tropical Pics
She’s definitely embracing the Hawaii lifestyle, and now “NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey is showing off her everyday surrounding to her Instagram followers. “Hawai’i = Home,” Vanessa Lachey declares in her latest social media post. The “NCIS: Hawai’i” star also shares a snapshot of her sitting in a breathtaking area in Hawaii.
'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated
Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Johnny Chao Debuts ‘Handsome’ Bearded Transformation After Cheating Scandal
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Johnny Chao is showing off a new look on social media. The reality TV star rocked a fresh-faced look on the show. However, Chao debuted some new facial hair in his most recent post on Instagram. More specifically, he grew a beard and mustache.
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian sent emails to E! executives expressing concern that Blac Chyna was hurting Rob Kardashian and the 'credibility' of their brand
"The sisters are clearly concerned for our brother's safety and the credibility of the brand," Khloe Kardashian wrote in a 2016 email.
