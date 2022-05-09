CIB greenhouse opening

COSHOCTON — Coshocton in Bloom will have an open house and ribbon cutting for its new greenhouse from 5 to 7 p.m. May 15 at 1100 Denman Ave.

Alloway appointed to commission

COLUMBUS — William Eugene Alloway of Fresno has been reappointed to the Reclamation Commission by the Ohio Governor's Office for a term from April 29, 2022, to June 28, 2026.

Locals graduate ODU

COLUMBUS — Kennedy Schlabach of Millersburg and Hannah Watson of Frazeysburg recently graduated from Ohio Dominican University for the spring semester. Schlabach received a bachelor's degree in business and Watson earned a bachelor's degree in biology.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Local News Briefs: Greenhouse opening slated for May 15