Korf: My thoughts on growing greener lawns

For 16 years we off-and-on lived in the Mojave Desert at Edwards Air Force Base, California, During our times there, we always had the best looking lawn to the point that people would stop and look at our grass and ask how we managed to have the best green lawn on the base.

We watered after the sun was down, but usually later in the night when it was somewhat cool. As the water seeped deeper into the ground, the grass roots also went deeper, thus the grass had the water needed to stay green. We also used a very light sprinkling of Ammonium Sulfate (too much will kill the grass).

Once the grass had a chance to seek the water that was deeper, (which didn’t happen over night) we didn’t have to water as much, and we eventually were able to water every other day, then every third day.

This is how we in Arizona can save a lot of much-needed water and still have better looking lawns in the summer. And look at how much water we can save while still having a good looking lawn.

