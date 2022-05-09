ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Miller: The term 'RINO' has lost all its meaning

Anthem Independent
Anthem Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34YrWH_0fXvF5Z500

The term RINO (Republican In Name Only) once referred to those Republicans who did not follow the Republican philosophy.

But that term is meaningless today because Republicans have lost their philosophy. The best examples at the national level are trade and deficits.

There was a time not too long ago when Republicans believed in free trade and balanced budgets. But that was before Trump. Now trade is used as a weapon (which usually winds up hurting Americans) and government debt is continually increasing.

The same thing is happening at the local level. One of the few remaining conservative columnists in Arizona, Bob Robb, recently (March 30) published an opinion piece that outlined the many ways Arizona Republicans have fallen off the track philosophically.

The most recent example is a classic case of crony capitalism by the major electric utilities (APS, SRP, TEP). They felt threatened by a potential competitor who was relying on a law passed more than 20 years ago, which allowed such competition but had never been tested.  As soon as a real competitor proposed to test it, the big guns rolled out their checkbooks to hire a record number of lobbyists to repeal the legislation that allowed the competition.

Not only did most Republican legislators cave in to the pressure but so did other leading Republicans, some of whom were (erstwhile) vociferous supporters of free markets.

Therefore, please don’t call anyone a RINO. It has lost its meaning.

Comments / 0

Related
Anthem Independent

Point: Why are Republicans so obsessed with gender issues?

What makes a woman a woman? That's the question Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn asked Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at her Supreme Court confirmation hearing. Alabama governor Kay Ivey signed legislation that threatens doctors and nurses with up to 10 years in prison for aiding transgender young people in transitioning.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Interior Department report details the brutality of federal Indian boarding schools

The atrocities committed at boarding schools designed and run by the federal government to eradicate Indigenous people were outlined by the U.S. Interior Department for the first time in a report published Wednesday. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland held back tears as she described the scope of the investigation that identifies 408 federal Indian boarding schools […] The post Interior Department report details the brutality of federal Indian boarding schools appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rino#Republicans#Government Debt#Americans#Aps#Srp#Anyo
The Associated Press

Republican candidates, minus Craig, to meet for 1st debate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Many Republicans running for Michigan governor, minus one big-name candidate, will meet in their first debate Thursday night. Eight of 10 candidates will participate in the event organized and moderated by the Livingston County Republican Party and MIRS, a Lansing-based news outlet. One of the top contenders, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, will be absent due to a prior speaking commitment at the Mechanical Contractors Association’s annual meeting, according to his campaign.
LANSING, MI
Kansas Reflector

Newly signed Kansas law transfers $1 billion to cover KPERS outstanding debt

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly signed Thursday legislation transferring more than $1 billion from state coffers to cover historical underfunding of the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System. Of the $1.125 billion drawn from the state general fund under Senate Bill 421, nearly $254 million will go toward paying off outstanding money owed for KPERS school employer […] The post Newly signed Kansas law transfers $1 billion to cover KPERS outstanding debt appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Anthem Independent

Anthem Independent

Anthem, Phoenix, AZ
119
Followers
860
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the Anthem development in Arizona as well as portions of north Phoenix, focusing on the local people, places and neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/anthem-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy