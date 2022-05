NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's House of Representatives is faced with settling an issue that has divided foes of legal abortion — whether women who get abortions should face possible prosecution for murder. Republicans approved the bill for floor debate despite opposition from Louisiana's anti-abortion governor. While it has drawn support from staunch abortion opponenti-abortion groups such as Louisiana Right to Life and the Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops are against it. Louisiana appears to be the only state where lawmakers are considering criminalizing women who end their pregnancies. The bill has come under high scrutiny as elected officials nationwide prepare for the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court will soon take away the constitutional right to abortion.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO