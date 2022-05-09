ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Vote now for the PFA Vertu Motors Fans' Player of the Year

90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cast your vote for the PFA Fans' Player of the Year award - for Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two and the Women's Super...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfa#English Football#Vertu Motors#Competitions 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

542
Followers
3K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy