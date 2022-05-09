ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MI

Sault, Brimley compete at Blue Devil Classic

By Staff reports
The Sault News
The Sault News
 3 days ago
GAYLORD — Sault High track and field teams competed at the Gaylord Blue Devil Classic this past Friday.

The Sault boys placed fourth while the Sault girls were fifth at the 10-team large school event.

The host Gaylord Blue Devils won the boys large school division with 129.83 points, followed by Marquette 103.75, Grayling 90.3 and Sault High 81.75.

Sault junior Cody Aldridge won the 1600 (4:55.59) and 3200 (10:23.73). Jackson Gervasio took second in pole vault, clearing 12-feet.

Aldridge, Logan Haskins, Jonathan Willis and David Jon Daley took third in 3200 relay.

Haskins placed fifth in the 800, while Willis was fifth in the 1600 and sixth in the 800. Daley was fourth in the 3200 and ninth in 3200. James Smith was fifth in the shot put. Kahle Jones took seventh in the 3200.

Remus Chippewa Hills won the girls large school scoring with 144.5, followed by Marquette 117.5, Grayling 94.5, Tawas 79.5 and Sault High 72.

Joanne Arbic was second in discus and sixth in shot put for the Sault girls.Jayla Jorgensen took fourth in the 100 and seventh in the 200. Bella Smith was seventh in the 100. Alyvia Lori was fourth in the 3200.

Isabella DeWildt, Bella Smith, Brianna Jones and Jorgensen took second in 800 relay.

The Brimley girls placed sixth, while the boys were 8th in the 12-team small school division.

Elizabeth Johnson took eighth in the 400, 12th in the 200 and 19th in the 100. Autumn Tremblay was 16th in 100 hurdles

For the Brimley boys, Owen Ennes placed fourth in high jump.

Sault Ste. Marie was scheduled to compete at the Cheboygan Invitational Monday. Brimley is at the Frank Formolo Invitational Tuesday.

The Sault News

The Sault News

