Pro-Abortion Rights Activists Gather In Chicago

One person is dead after police and the FBI responded to an armed suspect at a bank in Romeoville on Tuesday afternoon. It was at 3:40 pm that police were called after receiving a report of a male subject with a firearm at the Fifth Third Bank, 275 S. Weber Road. Romeoville Police responded to the scene and established a perimeter around the business. Officers were able to communicate with the individual, who allowed the hostages inside the business to walk out to waiting Officers. The witnesses indicated the subject did have a firearm and had discharged the weapon inside the bank multiple times. Will County SWAT then engaged with the individual and one shot was fired by an officer striking the suspect. Paramedics rendered aid to the subject who was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to their injuries. The Illinois State Police were requested and are conducting the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

ROMEOVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO