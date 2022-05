(KMAland) -- Glidden-Ralston senior Alexia Nelson has long loved running. She loves it so much she is taking her track and cross country skills to Buena Vista next year. "This makes all the struggle moments and the days I wanted to give up worth it," Nelson said. "I'm really excited. I'm nervous, but this is an opportunity I want to take. I love running."

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO