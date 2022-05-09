ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Donald Barnett Sr.

 3 days ago

Donald Eugene Barnett Sr., 84, went home to be with his Lord, peacefully, and surrounded by family on Sunday, May 8, 2022. He was born August 9, 1937 in Eldorado, IL,...

Chris Wagenblast

Chris Wagenblast, 70, died at 3:38 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at his residence. He was born April 25, 1952 in Alton the son of the late Leon and Jean (Boerner) Wagenblast Sr. He was a pipefitter for many years. Surviving are three sisters, Janet Blakely (Michael) of Godfrey, Joan Gillingham (Michael) of Columbia, MO and Patty Hildebrand (Ed) of Valley Park, MO. Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022 at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
Alvin Carter

Alvin Eugene Carter, 91, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022 at River Crossings Care Center of Alton. Born October 18, 1930 in Anderson, IN, he was the son of Jessie and Hazel (Boyer) Carter. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he had been employed as a general foreman for McDonnell-Douglas in...
ALTON, IL
Luther Keller Sr.

Luther Pat Keller Sr. died May 8, 2022, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis. The son of Charles J. Keller Sr. and Leveda Rebecca (Hudelson) Keller, he was born in Alton on August 29, 1949. He was 72 years old. He is survived by his two sons, Luther Pat Keller Jr...
BETHALTO, IL
Ford Green

Ford J. Green, 90, died at 9:36 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Bethalto. Born August 6, 1931 in Alma, Michigan, he was the son of Frieda Clark Green and Ford Joseph Elias and his step-father, Wilfred Theodore Green. He married the former Colleen Winders on October 16, 1951 in Salem, IL. She preceded him in death on April 3, 2018 after 67 years of marriage. Surviving are four children and their spouses: Lisa and Kirk Huber, Ellen and John Sowers, Julia and Chris Jeffreys, and John and Terrah Green, nine grandchildren, Matt and Karin Witt, Kate and Dennis Ellis, Chris Witt and fiancé Erica Allen, Amanda McDonald, Andrew Huber, Nick Schaper, Lexi Green, Michael Green, Logan Sowders, and 7 great grandchildren, Brady McDonald, Abigail McDonald, Patrick Riney, Eva Riney, Ashlyn Witt, Arya Schaper, and Claire Witt. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, John Jack Rowell, Robert Green and William Green and a sister, Yvonne Lee Smeeton. Mr. Green served in the U.S. Air Force as a radio instructor and 15 years in the Army Reserves Signal Corps as a captain. He worked 38 years for Illinois Bell and Ameritech starting by connecting small, independent companies to the long-distance network and retiring as switching manager for the 618 area. Ford enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, traveling, family and food. He and his wife, Colleen, volunteered at many organizations in the Alton/Godfrey area. Together they ran the All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes program for many years. They helped start the Khoury League in Godfrey and were still involved when it was converted to Godfrey Park and Rec. There is a ball field named after him. Both volunteered at Alton Memorial Hospital and Heritage Days for many years. He helped start PeeWee football in Godfrey. Ford received many honors, including ones from The Illinois Association of Park Districts, The Pioneers of America, Emergency Medical Services for Children, and The Jeffersonian Award for Volunteers presented in Washington D.C. The family would like to thank the staff at Cedarhurst in Bethalto and VITAS Hospice for all their loving care. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.. Tim Sandifer will officiate. Burial will be private with full military honors. Memorials are preferred to flowers. All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes and Godfrey Park and Rec are suggested. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
Russell Clark

Russell Edmund Clark, 78, passed away at 5:49 p.m., Friday, May 6, 2022 at his home in Alton. He was born on June 16, 1943 on the family farm in Edwards County, Illinois. Russell grew up in Edwards County, graduating with the Class of 1961 from Edwards County High School in Albion, Illinois. He went on to obtain his Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education from Eastern Illinois University and his Masters Degree in Education Administration from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, graduating in 1976.
EDWARDS COUNTY, IL
Donald Little

Donald W. Little, 75, of Jerseyville went to be with the Lord on April 27, 2022. He was born on July 17, 1946 to Clarence “Ike” and Mildred (Mangold) Little. He married Carol Dabbs on April 15, 1978 in Jerseyville and together they shared 44 years of marriage. Donald is survived by his wife: Carol Little of Jerseyville; his three sons: Robert W. (Cheryl) Little of Jerseyville, James C. Little of Jerseyville, and Randall P. (Jenna) Little of Rockwall, Texas; three granddaughters: Zoey, Ava, and Teagan Little; two grandsons: Owen and Elliot Little; and a sister-in-law: Cindy Dabbs; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and their spouses: Eileen (William) Parsell and Dolores (Arnold) Meek, a brother-in-law: Darrell Dabbs, and a nephew: Brian Dabbs. He was an autobody mechanic at Dodge Garage in Jerseyville for 20 years. He also served as custodian to several churches and the RadioShack in Jerseyville. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Jerseyville. He was active in Demolay and was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge in Jerseyville. He was Worshipful Master three times and was in the Masonic Lodge for 45 years. Since he was eight years old he enjoyed putting together model cars. He had over 300 of them. In his thirties, he loved collecting and painting ceramic steins. He also was an avid stamp collector and a toy tractor collector. Per his wishes, he was cremated. A visitation will be held on May 14, 2022 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at Alexander Funeral Home. A masonic service will follow the visitation. A memorial service will be held on May 14, 2022 following the masonic service at Alexander Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. Ken Schafer will be officiating the service. A luncheon will follow at Peace United Church of Christ in Jerseyville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Baptist Church in Jerseyville or Peace United Church of Christ in Jerseyville.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
Michael Church

Michael "Mike" Kelly Church, 74, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022 at his residence. Born April 22, 1948 in Alton, he was the son of John W. and Patricia (Ebert) Church. A 22 year veteran of the U.S. Army, he was awarded two bronze stars during his tour in Vietnam. He was employed as a Supervisor for the Dial Corporation before retiring.
ALTON, IL
Barry Aldridge

Barry Edward Aldridge, 55, of Bunker Hill, IL peacefully entered into rest on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 12:09 am at his home, after being surrounded by family and friends. He was born on June 1, 1966, in St. Louis, MO the son of Robert and Mildred (Wallace) Aldridge. On September 11, 2000 Barry married Michelle Aldridge at Tower Grove Park in St. Louis, MO.
BUNKER HILL, IL
Gary Helderman

Gary Randolph Helderman, 79, died at 7:29 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Missouri. A lifelong Greene County resident, Gary was born on October 5, 1942 in Carrollton, Illinois and was the son of the late Everett and Lillian (Gillingham) Helderman. Gary graduated with the Class...
CARROLLTON, IL
Alderman wants clarification on agendas

An Alton alderman would like to see future agendas be made easier for the public to understand. For example, a typical item on the agenda would read something like "consider amending Chapter 9, section 5, rule 13 of the city code.". Fifth Ward Alderman Charlie Brake says he would...
ALTON, IL
Tuesday's prep report - softball, baseball, soccer, volleyball

CM (11-10) - Bella Thien - 3-RBI's, Avari Combes - 3-H, RBI. B.East (23-7), Alton (5-20) E'ville (11-8-1), Marquette (7-9) Marquette Explorers stats: Ryan DeClue - 9 service pts, 3 aces, 4 kills. Finn Murphy - 7 pts, Max Cogan - 5 pts.
SOCCER
Alton food truck park opens

A food truck park in the downtown Alton area is now open. Located in the gravel parking lot at the corner of Ridge Street and Landmarks Boulevard, the attraction will feature locally-sourced offerings six days a week. Named "Flock," this is a project of the group led by John and Jayne Simmons.
ALTON, IL
Aldermen consider route for Juneteenth Motorcycle Freedom Ride

The Alton City Council will consider a resolution at its meeting later this month to approve a number of street closures in June for a first-of-its-kind event. June 18 is the scheduled date for the inaugural Juneteenth Motorcycle Freedom Ride to commemorate the occasion of word getting to the last group of slaves to be freed in June of 1865, 2 ½ years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
ALTON, IL
Armed robbery investigated in Godfrey

The Madison County Sheriff's Department is investigating an alleged armed robbery in Godfrey. According to information provided by the department, the incident happened in the 5200 block of Godfrey Road Wednesday just after 6:30pm. The victim reported three people approached him and demanded money after displaying a handgun.
GODFREY, IL
Four named to Alton Riverfront Development Commission

The Alton City Council rolled through an agenda that was full of changes to city code and building demolitions at Wednesday's meeting. One ordinance would set the number of establishments in the city licensed to have video gaming terminals at 36, another would add a Class E liquor license, bringing that total to 5.
ALTON, IL
New Horizons Band

We chat with Norm and Ruth from the New Horizons Band to talk about the group and their next concert on May 14 at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall.
MUSIC
Alton road crews rehab portion of Elm Street

The head of Alton's street department is asking for local traffic only this week on a portion of Elm Street. The stretch from Central Avenue to Alby Street is being rehabbed. Sealer is being laid down to start the work of fixing that area.
ALTON, IL
Child injured, airlifted from Rosewood Heights

A 4-year-old child was injured in Rosewood Heights Monday evening and had to be airlifted from the scene. The Rosewood Heights Fire Protection District and Alton Memorial Ambulance responded to the scene and the child was later taken away by helicopter after the accident involving a lawnmower at property on Brookwood Drive.
ALTON, IL
CUB hosts LIHEAP education event tonight

The Citizen's Utility Board is hosting a pair of live seminars tonight and tomorrow to help guide you through the process of applying for LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program). The deadline to apply for LIHEAP is May 31. Energy prices this summer expected to skyrocket, according to most industry experts.
ILLINOIS STATE
NGRREC hosts Mississippi River summit

Alton Mayor David Goins addressed a gathering of federal, state, and local leaders on Wednesday at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center Confluence Field Station. They were gathered for a "Mississippi River Corridor Summit on Water Infrastructure Funding" that included state co-regulators and other Mississippi River Cities & Towns Initiative mayors.
ALTON, IL

