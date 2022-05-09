ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shipman, IL

Mary Winslade

advantagenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Suzanne Winslade, 76, of Shipman, Passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at San Gabriel Memory Care in Godfrey, with her family by her side. Mary married William...

www.advantagenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
advantagenews.com

Chris Wagenblast

Chris Wagenblast, 70, died at 3:38 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at his residence. He was born April 25, 1952 in Alton the son of the late Leon and Jean (Boerner) Wagenblast Sr. He was a pipefitter for many years. Surviving are three sisters, Janet Blakely (Michael) of Godfrey, Joan Gillingham (Michael) of Columbia, MO and Patty Hildebrand (Ed) of Valley Park, MO. Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Donald Little

Donald W. Little, 75, of Jerseyville went to be with the Lord on April 27, 2022. He was born on July 17, 1946 to Clarence “Ike” and Mildred (Mangold) Little. He married Carol Dabbs on April 15, 1978 in Jerseyville and together they shared 44 years of marriage. Donald is survived by his wife: Carol Little of Jerseyville; his three sons: Robert W. (Cheryl) Little of Jerseyville, James C. Little of Jerseyville, and Randall P. (Jenna) Little of Rockwall, Texas; three granddaughters: Zoey, Ava, and Teagan Little; two grandsons: Owen and Elliot Little; and a sister-in-law: Cindy Dabbs; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and their spouses: Eileen (William) Parsell and Dolores (Arnold) Meek, a brother-in-law: Darrell Dabbs, and a nephew: Brian Dabbs. He was an autobody mechanic at Dodge Garage in Jerseyville for 20 years. He also served as custodian to several churches and the RadioShack in Jerseyville. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Jerseyville. He was active in Demolay and was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge in Jerseyville. He was Worshipful Master three times and was in the Masonic Lodge for 45 years. Since he was eight years old he enjoyed putting together model cars. He had over 300 of them. In his thirties, he loved collecting and painting ceramic steins. He also was an avid stamp collector and a toy tractor collector. Per his wishes, he was cremated. A visitation will be held on May 14, 2022 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at Alexander Funeral Home. A masonic service will follow the visitation. A memorial service will be held on May 14, 2022 following the masonic service at Alexander Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. Ken Schafer will be officiating the service. A luncheon will follow at Peace United Church of Christ in Jerseyville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Baptist Church in Jerseyville or Peace United Church of Christ in Jerseyville.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Alvin Carter

Alvin Eugene Carter, 91, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022 at River Crossings Care Center of Alton. Born October 18, 1930 in Anderson, IN, he was the son of Jessie and Hazel (Boyer) Carter. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he had been employed as a general foreman for McDonnell-Douglas in...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Michael Church

Michael "Mike" Kelly Church, 74, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022 at his residence. Born April 22, 1948 in Alton, he was the son of John W. and Patricia (Ebert) Church. A 22 year veteran of the U.S. Army, he was awarded two bronze stars during his tour in Vietnam. He was employed as a Supervisor for the Dial Corporation before retiring.
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Godfrey, IL
City
Eureka, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Shipman, IL
City
Vienna, IL
Godfrey, IL
Obituaries
advantagenews.com

Barry Aldridge

Barry Edward Aldridge, 55, of Bunker Hill, IL peacefully entered into rest on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 12:09 am at his home, after being surrounded by family and friends. He was born on June 1, 1966, in St. Louis, MO the son of Robert and Mildred (Wallace) Aldridge. On September 11, 2000 Barry married Michelle Aldridge at Tower Grove Park in St. Louis, MO.
BUNKER HILL, IL
advantagenews.com

Debra Rich

Debra A. Rich, 65, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 2:40 p.m. Sun. May 8, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. She was born Sept. 25, 1956 in Granite City to the late Robert Paul & Doris Jean (Tindall) Kudelka. On May 24, 1991, she...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Darlene Hillis

She was born on October 7, 1947 in Granite City, IL to Guy and Bonnie nee: Westbrook Pasley. Darlene married Danny Hillis on May 12, 1971 in Edwardsville, IL, whom she divorced in November 2004. He preceded her in death on May 17, 2017. Ms Hillis was a homemaker and...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Russell Clark

Russell Edmund Clark, 78, passed away at 5:49 p.m., Friday, May 6, 2022 at his home in Alton. He was born on June 16, 1943 on the family farm in Edwards County, Illinois. Russell grew up in Edwards County, graduating with the Class of 1961 from Edwards County High School in Albion, Illinois. He went on to obtain his Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education from Eastern Illinois University and his Masters Degree in Education Administration from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, graduating in 1976.
EDWARDS COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Community School#San Gabriel Memory Care#Southwestern Foundation
advantagenews.com

Gary Helderman

Gary Randolph Helderman, 79, died at 7:29 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Missouri. A lifelong Greene County resident, Gary was born on October 5, 1942 in Carrollton, Illinois and was the son of the late Everett and Lillian (Gillingham) Helderman. Gary graduated with the Class...
CARROLLTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Robert Lakin

Robert “Robbie” Michael Lakin, age 57 of Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 at his home. Robbie was born on August 27, 1964 in East St. Louis, IL, a son of the late Stanley M. Lakin and Mildred Aileen (Payne) Lakin. On January 19,...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Alderman wants clarification on agendas

An Alton alderman would like to see future agendas be made easier for the public to understand. For example, a typical item on the agenda would read something like “consider amending Chapter 9, section 5, rule 13 of the city code.”. Fifth Ward Alderman Charlie Brake says he would...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

New Horizons Band

Your browser does not support the audio element. We chat with Norm and Ruth from the New Horizons Band to talk about the group and their next concert on May 14 at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
advantagenews.com

Armed robbery investigated in Godfrey

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an alleged armed robbery in Godfrey. According to information provided by the department, the incident happened in the 5200 block of Godfrey Road Wednesday just after 6:30pm. The victim reported three people approached him and demanded money after displaying a handgun. We'll...
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

Pawty in the Park planned for Roxana

Hosted by Animal Warriors of Roxana, the 2nd annual PAW-ty in the Park event is coming up in a little more than a month. You are invited to bring your dog or cat to Roxana Park on June 25 from 1-5pm, just keep them on a leash. It’s a day...
ANIMALS
advantagenews.com

Alton food truck park opens

A food truck park in the downtown Alton area is now open. Located in the gravel parking lot at the corner of Ridge Street and Landmarks Boulevard, the attraction will feature locally-sourced offerings six days a week. Named “Flock,” this is a project of the group led by John and Jayne Simmons.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Child injured, airlifted from Rosewood Heights

A 4-year-old child was injured in Rosewood Heights Monday evening and had to be airlifted from the scene. The Rosewood Heights Fire Protection District and Alton Memorial Ambulance responded to the scene and the child was later taken away by helicopter after the accident involving a lawnmower at property on Brookwood Drive.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Four named to Alton Riverfront Development Commission

The Alton City Council rolled through an agenda that was full of changes to city code and building demolitions at Wednesday’s meeting. One ordinance would set the number of establishments in the city licensed to have video gaming terminals at 36, another would add a Class E liquor license, bringing that total to 5.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton road crews rehab portion of Elm Street

The head of Alton’s street department is asking for local traffic only this week on a portion of Elm Street. The stretch from Central Avenue to Alby Street is being rehabbed. Sealer is being laid down to start the work of fixing that area. Alton Public Works Director Mike...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Madison County EMA recognizes Volunteer of the Year

A longtime volunteer with the Madison County Emergency Management Agency has been named its Volunteer of the Year. Of the 33 registered volunteers, Cory Heuchert was singled out for his service and dedication. Madison County EMA Deputy Director Mary Kate-Brown tells The Big Z Heuchert first got involved with Emergency...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Tuesday's prep report - softball, baseball, soccer, volleyball

CM (11-10) - Bella Thien - 3-RBI's, Avari Combes - 3-H, RBI. B.East (23-7), Alton (5-20) E'ville (11-8-1), Marquette (7-9) Marquette Explorers stats: Ryan DeClue - 9 service pts, 3 aces, 4 kills. Finn Murphy - 7 pts, Max Cogan - 5 pts. -0-
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy