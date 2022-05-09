ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

COVID Cases Continue Rise In Illinois

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 cases continue to rise in Illinois. On Friday, State health officials reported more than...

NBC Chicago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State Cases Jump, COVID Pill Treatment Questions

Coronavirus cases in Illinois are continuing an upward trend as officials say they expect things to climb even higher. Plus, new questions surround Pfizer's anti-COVID pill treatment. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Illinois COVID Stats: Cases Up Nearly 30% in Last Week,...
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Illinois ranked one of the worst states for improvement of senior lives

Illinois was ranked No. 41 for places where senior lives have improved the most over the last decade, one of the worst-performing states in a comparison of all 50 states and the District of Columbia. According to a report from Seniorly, an online marketplace for comparing senior living communities, seniors...
COVID Incubation Period: How Long Should You Quarantine and When Are You Contagious?

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise across Chicago and the city's top doctor said the trend will likely continue in coming weeks, sparking questions from concerned residents. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, says that the city's positivity rate has soared to nearly 5% in recent weeks, and she expects metrics to continue to rise in the coming days.
NBC Chicago

COVID by the Numbers: Illinois Cases Climb Rapidly Again After Slowed Increase

After a decline in coronavirus cases a week earlier, numbers have picked up pace again in Illinois, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. As of Monday, the state was seeing an average of 5,154 new cases per day over the last seven days, IDPH data revealed. That represents an increase of 41.6% in the last week, climbing from 3,639 cases per day as of last Monday.
The Telegraph

Illinois tax relief better than nothing

State Rep. Amy Elik was offically sworn in on Jan. 13 (File photo) The Spring Legislative session ended in the early morning hours of Saturday April 9th. We worked through the night and adjourned at around 6 a.m. after a fiery debate on the fiscal year 2023 budget, which did pass along party lines (I voted no).
959theriver.com

Will County’s CDC “COVID-19 community level” designation Goes From Low To Medium

Local health departments belonging to the Northern Illinois Public Health Consortium (NIPHC) are advising people who live and work in the region that COVID-19 case rates are rising and now is the time to work together to avoid a surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Most counties in the northern Illinois region – including Cook (city and suburbs), DeKalb, DuPage, Lake, Kane, McHenry, Kendall, Will and Winnebago – have moved from low to medium community level transmission for COVID-19 in recent weeks. Based on regional metrics, additional counties in northern Illinois are expected to also move to medium community level transmission.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New abortion provider opening in Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Tennessee-based abortion service provider said that it will open a new location in Illinois. “Choices” plans to open their doors in Carbondale later this August. Providers like Choices and Planned Parenthood are planning expansions in Illinois as other bordering states plan to restrict access. Planned Parenthood has invested millions of […]
wmay.com

All but one general hospital in Illinois get passing grades in patient safety

(The Center Square) – All but one general hospital in Illinois received a passing grade in a new report on patient safety. The grades were released by a nonprofit watchdog organization, The Leapfrog Group, which seeks to educate the public about the safety and quality of health care facilities. More than 100 general acute-care hospitals in the state made the list.
advantagenews.com

Deadline approaches to apply for COVID-19 hardship housing grants

Illinois residents behind on their rent or mortgage because of COVID-19 hardships have a deadline approaching to access taxpayer funded grants to pay their bills. At the end of December 2021, more than 44,000 Illinois families were behind on their mortgage payments. For people who were impacted by COVID-19-related hardships, Illinois has $390 million in federal taxpayer funded grant money available to keep them from losing their homes. To get relief money, people need to act quickly to start the application process.
voiceofmuscatine.com

Illinois ADM plant suffers explosion

May 12, 2022 By Will Robinson Filed Under: Biofuels, News. A Peoria, Illinois ethanol plant is shut down after it suffered an explosion and caught fire Wednesday night. The Peoria Fire Department says the ADM plant has suffered around $2 million of damage. Peoria Battalion Chief Steve Rada says fire...
