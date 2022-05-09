COVID Cases Continue Rise In Illinois

Illinois residents behind on their rent or mortgage because of COVID-19 hardships have a deadline approaching to access taxpayer funded grants to pay their bills. At the end of December 2021, more than 44,000 Illinois families were behind on their mortgage payments. For people who were impacted by COVID-19-related hardships, Illinois has $390 million in federal taxpayer funded grant money available to keep them from losing their homes. To get relief money, people need to act quickly to start the application process.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO