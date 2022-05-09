ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to make fried green plantains (Tostones)

Fried green plantains, A.K.A. “Tostones‘’ are a popular Latin American food staple. They are also one of the most popular side dishes in Latin American and Caribbean cuisine. Rich and golden in color, crispy and crunchy in texture, fried green plantains make the perfect savory and delicious side dish. Below are eight easy steps on how to make the perfect, fried green plantains.

Recipe: Fried Green Plantains - Tostones

Total time: 25 minutes - Servings: 2-4 - Difficulty: Easy to Medium

Ingredients:

  • 2 green (unripe) plantains
  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • Salt

Preparation:

  1. Cut the ends off of each plantain. Cut about 1” off of each side of the plantain.
  2. Holding one plantain at a time in your hand, cut the plantain. Carefully make about a ¼” slit with the tip of your knife, from the top of the plantain, all the way down the entire length of the plantain, to the other end. Cut along the natural curve of the plantain. Repeat until you have made four lengthwise cuts around the entire plantain.
  3. Using your fingers or a spoon, gently pull the peels away from the plantain.
  4. Slice the plantains into 1” straight thick slices.

It’s cooking time!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tReRb_0fXv92A700 GettyImages

Instructions:

  1. Fill a deep skillet with about 2 cups of oil and place on medium heat.
  2. Heat the pan with oil for about two to four minutes.
  3. Once the oil starts to shimmer, carefully place several plantains at a time (about four to five) into the skillet. The oil should come up about halfway up the sides of the plantains and should make a mild sizzling sound once the plantains have been placed into the oil.
  4. Fry for about one to two minutes on the first side, until the plantains begin to turn golden in color. Using a tong or fork, flip the plantains to the other side and fry for another one to two minutes, until the second side also turns golden in color.
  5. Work in batches until all of the plantains have been fried. Once the plantains are golden in color on both sides, place each plantain onto a paper towel-lined plate, which will help to absorb the oil.
  6. Using a tostonera (plantain masher), a hard cup or small heavy bottom pot, gently press the plantains to about ¼” in thickness.
  7. Then working in batches, re-fry each of the plantains another one to two minutes or until crispy and golden in color (to your liking) and remove from the skillet. Transfer onto a paper towel-lined plate.
  8. Season the finished fried green plantains with salt to taste. Serve right away and enjoy!

