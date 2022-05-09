The ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Teaser Trailer Is Here: Will ‘Avatar 2’ Stream Online?

Back on April 27, the very first footage featuring scenes from James Cameron’s long-awaited Avatar sequel was released at CinemaCon is Las Vegas, and the film’s title, Avatar: The Way of The Water, was unveiled.

Cinema-goers who went to see Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness this weekend got a look at that trailer, and now it’s finally available online, too. The film itself was shot in 3D, with Cameron explaining that the visual effects were “designed for the biggest screen and the most immersive 3D available.” Most of us viewing the trailer on our computers won’t have that optimal experience he describes, but it’s still visually impressive and it’s easy to see why so many audience-goers at CinemaCon were taken with it.

The film stars original Avatar cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, CCH Pounder and Stephen Lang, as well as Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Edie Falco, Cliff Curtis, Jemaine Clement and Vin Diesel. Set several years after the first film, Avatar: The Way Of Water is the story of the Jake Sully (Worthington), Neytiri (Saldana), and their children as they “fight new threats to Pandora’s burgeoning civilization.” The film will premiere in theaters December 16.

While there is no confirmed streaming premiere set for Avatar: The Way Of Water, if it follows the same rollout as fellow 20th Century Studios film West Side Story, chances are we may see it on HBO Max and/or Disney+ roughly 90 days after it’s theatrical release. In the meantime, Disney plans to re-release the original Avatar in theaters on September 23, or you can stream it on Disney+ right now.