ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Teaser Trailer Is Here: Will ‘Avatar 2’ Stream Online?

By Liz Kocan
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YJyff_0fXv7r9d00

Back on April 27, the very first footage featuring scenes from James Cameron’s long-awaited Avatar sequel was released at CinemaCon is Las Vegas, and the film’s title, Avatar: The Way of The Water, was unveiled.

Cinema-goers who went to see Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness this weekend got a look at that trailer, and now it’s finally available online, too. The film itself was shot in 3D, with Cameron explaining that the visual effects were “designed for the biggest screen and the most immersive 3D available.” Most of us viewing the trailer on our computers won’t have that optimal experience he describes, but it’s still visually impressive and it’s easy to see why so many audience-goers at CinemaCon were taken with it.

The film stars original Avatar cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, CCH Pounder and Stephen Lang, as well as Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Edie Falco, Cliff Curtis, Jemaine Clement and Vin Diesel. Set several years after the first film, Avatar: The Way Of Water is the story of the Jake Sully (Worthington), Neytiri (Saldana), and their children as they “fight new threats to Pandora’s burgeoning civilization.” The film will premiere in theaters December 16.

While there is no confirmed streaming premiere set for Avatar: The Way Of Water, if it follows the same rollout as fellow 20th Century Studios film West Side Story, chances are we may see it on HBO Max and/or Disney+ roughly 90 days after it’s theatrical release. In the meantime, Disney plans to re-release the original Avatar in theaters on September 23, or you can stream it on Disney+ right now.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Did Disney Apologize to Johnny Depp? Here's an Update

As more and more details come to light about Johnny Depp's relationship with Amber Heard, fans are coming together to rally on his behalf. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp has been trending on Twitter and other social media platforms since his trial began. Article continues below advertisement. Things got especially intense when recorded audiotapes...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Isn't Happy About Doctor Strange 2 Footage

Now that another Marvel Studios release is imminent, social media has largely turned into the Wild West for those hoping to avoid spoilers. In fact, this weekend has been awfully tough for those trying to stay clear of anything to do with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. That's also a group you can consider Marvel filmmaker James Gunn a part of as well.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Robert Downey Jr Looks Unrecognizable With Full Head Of White Hair Filming New Film: Photos

The ‘Iron Man’ actor, 57, was spotting filming alongside Cillian Murphy for Christopher Nolan’s new drama ‘Oppenheimer.’. Robert Downey Jr. is a master at transforming for his movie roles and he proved it once again when he was spotted filming in New York on Tuesday, April 12. The 57-year-old thespian looked unrecognizable sporting a full head of white hair as he worked on a scene with Cillian Murphy for Christipher Nolan’s new historical drama Oppenheimer.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cch Pounder
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
Jemaine Clement
Person
Sam Worthington
Person
Stephen Lang
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Cliff Curtis
Person
Kate Winslet
Person
Edie Falco
Person
James Cameron
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Giovanni Ribisi
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Heartbreak: Actor's Manager Already Secured $22.5 Million For Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 Before Disney Dropped Him Following Amber Heard's Op-Ed

Johnny Depp was close to closing a $22.5 million deal for the Pirates of the Caribbean 6 as his manager had already spoken to Disney and producer Jerry Bruckheimer. However, the hopes of doing the sixth installment of the multi-billion franchise shattered after Amber Heard's op-ed ran. Johnny Depp, Disney...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avatar 2#Cinemacon#20th Century Studios
Awesome 92.3

‘Avatar 2’ Finally Gets Official Title

James Cameron has been talking about making Avatar sequels since before there was an Avatar. A sequel was announced and planned for as early as 2014, and shooting began on what eventually expanded to four sequels in 2017. But in all that time, Avatar 2 never had an official title....
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Avatar
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Meg Ryan, 60, teams up with David Duchovny, 61, for What Happens Later... her first romantic comedy in 20 years

Sleepless In Seattle actress Meg Ryan may be able to reclaim her title as a romantic comedy queen in her latest role. The 60-year-old actress is returning to the big screen in What Happens Later, which is described as an 'evolved and nostalgic' take on romantic comedy. The versatile actress will star along alongside The X-Files star David Duchovny, 61.
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
MOVIES
Refinery29

This New Netflix Series Has A 100% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

It hasn't been the best week for Netflix with news that it has lost 200,000 subscribers: the first time in a decade that its subscription count has actually gone down. However, the streamer can draw some comfort from the fact that its latest British original series, Heartstopper, is proving a huge hit with viewers and critics alike.
TV SERIES
Variety

Charlize Theron Posts First Look of Her Marvel Studios Debut in ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Click here to read the full article. Welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Charlize Theron. Six days after the debut of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” Theron posted to Instagram the official first look of her as Clea, her character introduced in the mid-credits scene of the Marvel Studios film. Theron’s casting as Clea had been rumored for the last few weeks as word of the many surprises in “Multiverse of Madness” began to trickle through the internet. But Theron’s post marks the first time the Oscar-winning actor has acknowledged she’s playing the character. (Warning: The rest of this story...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy