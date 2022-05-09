Arts E-News – May 2022
The May 2022 issue of Arts E-News features the announcement of the 2022 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards and the transition from the federal Data Universal Number (DUNS) number to the Unique Entity Identifier (UEI). There is also information about all 2022 Individual Artist Fellows profiles. On the Mezzanine highlights Gail Husch’s exhibition, Characters which is on view May 6-30, 2022. The Meet the Fellows section introduces Christina Durborow, a Emerging Fellow in Creative Nonfiction; Kiara Florez, Emerging Fellow in Visual Arts: Painting; and t.a. hahn, Established Fellow in Visual Arts: Sculpture. The Arts Spotlight section features Division grantees Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library; and One Village Alliance. There is also information regarding funding opportunities and arts-related competitions.
This podcast appeared first on Delaware Division of the Arts – State of Delaware .
Comments / 0