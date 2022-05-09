Tri-C Head Start Accepting Applications for 2022-2023

May 10, 2022 - All Hours Fitness recently completed its 6,000 square foot expansion and is having a Ribbon Cutting on Tuesday, May 24th at 11:00am to show off the facility. Owners, Walker Alford and Randy Seegers opened the Center, TX facility in May 2006 with 2,500 square feet of workout space. The first All Hours Fitness location was 113 San Augustine Street. Five years later in June of 2011 the gym was moved to its current location with 6,000 square feet of workout space. Carol Eberenz, the All Hours Fitness Manager, has been with the company for a total of nine years. She opened the gym in 2006, signing up the very first member. She left for a few years and now is thrilled to be back at the gym.

CENTER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO