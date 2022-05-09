ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tri-C Head Start Accepting Applications for 2022-2023

By Submitted by Kristle Soto
 3 days ago

May 9, 2022 - Tri-C Head Start Center Base and Shelby Home Base are now taking applications for the 2022-2023 program...

Tenaha ISD Board of Trustees Notice of Regular Meeting, May 16 Agenda

May 12, 2022 - A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tenaha Independent School District will be held Monday, May 16, 2022, beginning at 5:30 PM in the Boardroom of the Administration Office138 College Street, Tenaha, Texas 75974. The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which...
TENAHA, TX
Mix 93.1

Longview ISD Teachers And Staff Will See A Significant Pay Increase

Higher salaries are on the way for teachers and staff at Longview ISD. In an effort to remain a 'destination district' for teaching, the Longview ISD board of trustees unanimously approved a significant pay increase for several key positions within the district. Positions throughout the district, including teachers, counselors, librarians,...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Pay raises approved for Longview ISD teachers, staff

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD trustees on Monday night approved significant salary increases for the district's teachers and staff. According to a statement on the Longview ISD website, the 2022-23 Employee Compensation Structure includes normal increases for teachers, counselors, librarians and nurses, with a 3% from the midpoint raise for other staff.
LONGVIEW, TX
txktoday.com

Largest class of 49 Graduate from 2021-2022 Leadership Texarkana

Forty-nine Texarkana area residents completing the year-long Leadership Texarkana community leadership program were honored by the Leadership Texarkana (LT) organization at the End of Year Celebration the evening of April 26 at the home of Executive Director Ruth Ellen Whitt. The Sponsoring Partner for the event was State Bank. Through...
TEXARKANA, TX
scttx.com

SBA to Open an Additional Five Disaster Loan Outreach Centers

May 11, 2022 – Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West today announced the opening of five Disaster Loan Outreach Centers, on the dates and times listed below, to meet the needs of businesses and individuals who were affected by severe storms and tornadoes that occurred on March 21, 2022.
CREDITS & LOANS
scttx.com

City of Joaquin Notice of Regular Council Meeting, May 17 Agenda

May 12, 2022 - The City Council of Joaquin will meet for a Regular Scheduled Council Meeting on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 6pm at The Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston Street, Joaquin, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. 1. Call to...
JOAQUIN, TX
scttx.com

Stamp Out Hunger This Saturday; Fill a Bag and Leave by Mailbox

May 12, 2022 - The 2nd Saturday in May is when Mail Carriers try to Stamp Out Hunger by collecting non-perishable donations in a bag by your mailbox. Saturday, May 14th is the day this year and the National Assocation of Letter Carriers (NALC) asks everyone to "Help us, Help Someone." The bags will be picked up and delivered to the local food bank. This is the 30th Annual Letter Carriers' Food Drive.
CHARITIES
CBS19

Newly elected Longview council member makes history in city

LONGVIEW, Texas — A newly elected member to the Longview city council represents a lot of firsts for her community. Michelle Gamboa made a name for herself advocating for children and being involved in community ministry. Breaking barriers is what she hopes to achieve for her district. Gamboa has...
LONGVIEW, TX
scttx.com

Jury Cancellation for 273rd Judicial District Court

May 12, 2022 - The jury that has been summoned for Monday, May 16, 2022 for the 273rd District Court Honorable James A. Payne, Jr. presiding has been cancelled. All cases have been resolved or passed. Anyone receiving a summons for that day is released from jury service until they...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Lufkin High School Criminal Justice Team Brings Home State Awards

Did you realize that there are courses that teach high school students how to do such things as taking a 9-1-1 call, properly searching a building at which an alarm or situation is occurring, or investigating and reconstructing an accident scene? In fact, there are competitions that take place at the state level for this.
LUFKIN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs, Mt Vernon Bond Issues Fail

The Sulphur Springs ISD $93 million bond election has failed. The unofficial total is 1191 against and 956 in favor. That comes out to about 44% in favor and about 55% against. The results are unofficial until the votes are canvassed at the Board Meeting. Both sections for the Mt...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
texarkanafyi.com

Texarkana Electronics Recycling Event on Saturday May 14

Got some old televisions, microwaves, computers, and such that you need to get rid of? This Saturday, May 14 at Spring Lake Park from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Here is a list of items being accepted. For those that have been hanging on to some big electronics, now is...
TEXARKANA, TX
scttx.com

Property Tax Protest and Appeal Procedures

May 10, 2022 - Property owners have the right to protest actions concerning their property tax appraisals. You may follow these appeal procedures if you have a concern about:. The unequal value of your property compared with other properties;. The inclusion of your property on the appraisal roll;. Any exemptions...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Ribbon Cutting Planned for All Hours Fitness

May 10, 2022 - All Hours Fitness recently completed its 6,000 square foot expansion and is having a Ribbon Cutting on Tuesday, May 24th at 11:00am to show off the facility. Owners, Walker Alford and Randy Seegers opened the Center, TX facility in May 2006 with 2,500 square feet of workout space. The first All Hours Fitness location was 113 San Augustine Street. Five years later in June of 2011 the gym was moved to its current location with 6,000 square feet of workout space. Carol Eberenz, the All Hours Fitness Manager, has been with the company for a total of nine years. She opened the gym in 2006, signing up the very first member. She left for a few years and now is thrilled to be back at the gym.
CENTER, TX
fox4news.com

Donor pays off student debts for East Texas college grads

DALLAS - Graduates of a small East Texas college are debt free thanks to a donor who did not want to be named. The president of Wiley College broke the news to about 100 graduates Saturday. "You are debt free. You do not owe the college a penny. If you...
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Upshur County Electric Cooperative unveils new solar farm

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Soon the East Texas Sun will be adding power to the East Texas grid. Upshur Rural Electric and Hecate Energy joined forces for a ribbon cutting at the new solar farm near the intersection of highways 155 and 259 in Upshur County. It’s a 3-megawatt...
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Boil Water Notice for San Augustine Rural Water System

Due to electrical issues at the Butts Plant, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required San Augustine Rural Public Water System PWS #2030007 to notify Customers on FM 1277, Butts Addition, Whippoorwill, FM 711, Hwy 96 N, and 21 W to boil their water prior to consumption (eg., washing hands / face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, Seniors and Persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX

