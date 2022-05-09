Both Rutgers lacrosse programs seeded in the NCAA Tournament

Rutgers men’s and women’s lacrosse are both in the NCAA Tournament, making it consecutive seasons that both programs have made the postseason. It is an impressive accomplishment as both programs have turned into national presences.

The men’s program is seeded sixth in the NCAA Tournament and will host a first round game on either Saturday or Sunday. The opponent will be Harvard, one of six Ivy League programs in the tournament.

The winner of that game would take on the winnder of Richmond at No. 3 Penn.

Rutgers played only one Ivy League program in 2022, losing at Princeton in mid-March for what was their first loss of the season.

The Scarlet Knights are currently 13-3 following Saturday’s 17-7 loss to Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament’s championship game. Maryland hosted the tournament this year.

Related

Rutgers in the NFL: Isiah Pacheco on wearing Tyreek Hill's old number

The men finished the season ranked fourth in the nation in the Inside Lacrosse rankings.

The women hosted this year’s tournament at SHI Stadium, beating Northwestern in the semifinals with an impressive 13-5 win. They then lost to Maryland in the finals.

The women are currently 15-4 . They will play St. Joseph’s on Friday at Stony Brook, N.Y.

Following the Big Ten Tournament and their impressive win over Northwestern, the women’s program moved up two spots and is now ranked No. 11 in the nation . They are eighth in the nation in RPI .

St. Joseph’s is No. 23, having moved up three spots in the latest poll.