PARKERSBURG — The state of West Virginia will provide a $1.5 million grant to largely fund the extension of water and sewer service to the top of Fort Boreman Hill. The Parkersburg Utility Board unanimously approved an agreement for the money from the Governor’s Closing Fund during its meeting this morning. The City of Parkersburg has already contributed $200,000 from its American Rescue Plan Act allocation, and the Wood County Commission has committed to matching that amount.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO