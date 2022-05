The Charles City School Board will meet in special session at 12:30 p.m. this afternoon (05.12) to name an acting superintendent for the remainder of the school year. In a statement, the school district says, Superintendent Mike Fisher is currently on authorized and approved sick and personal leave through the remainder of this school year due to a family health situation. Mr. Fisher previously announced his resignation, effective June 30, as he will become the new superintendent of the Oskaloosa School District beginning July 1st. The Charles City Community School District would like to thank Mr. Fisher for his four years of service as Superintendent for the District.”

