It's been a very busy few days for law enforcement in Evansville, Indiana. On Monday, an Evansville Police officer spotted a gray Cadillac in the Motel 41 parking lot. There wasn't anything unusual about it at first glance, but it would soon be identified as the most recent vehicle used by escaped inmate Casey White and former corrections supervisor Vicky White.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO