Flooding Causes Closure at Great Falls Park’s Billy Goat Trail

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A crash involving multiple cars and two tractor trailers has closed multiple lanes on I-695 in Towson. According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, eight vehicles were involved in the crash around 1 p.m. on the I-695 inner loop prior to exit 29B. Only the left lane of the northbound lanes is open, and traffic is slowed to a crawl. Chopper 13 over the scene showed one tractor-trailer that appeared to have caught fire. Maryland state police said no injuries have been reported.

TOWSON, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO