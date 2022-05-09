ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Flooding Causes Closure at Great Falls Park’s Billy Goat Trail

By Charlotte Freedberg
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Falls Park closed the Billy Goat Trails on Sunday due to flood warnings along the Potomac River, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. Flooding at White’s Ferry was at or above the flood stage of 18.5 feet...

