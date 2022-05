Montgomery County moved up to the COVID-19 medium community level status. It had been in low for awhile. As the numbers increase due to the BA2 variant, the Montgomery Department of Health and Human Services ask residents to wear masks in crowded public places, especially if they have a chronic illness or are immunocompromised. The department also advises everyone who is eligible to become vaccinated.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO