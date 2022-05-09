ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Wisconsin anti-abortion office was 'targeted' with Molotov cocktail, graffiti in an apparent arson attack, police say

By Natalie Musumeci
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JkWC3_0fXv3Kbq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nnYIG_0fXv3Kbq00
Damage is seen in the interior of Madison's Wisconsin Family Action headquarters in Madison, Wis., on May 8, 2022.

Alex Shur/Wisconsin State Journal via AP

  • The headquarters of a Wisconsin anti-abortion group was "targeted" in an apparent arson attack, police say.
  • The incident involved a Molotov cocktail and a threatening graffiti message.
  • It comes after a leaked US Supreme Court draft opinion showed the court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The headquarters of a Wisconsin anti-abortion organization was "targeted" over the weekend in an apparent arson attack that involved a Molotov cocktail and a threatening graffiti message that read, "If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either," police said.

The Madison Police Department said in a statement that a fire erupted at the Wisconsin Family Action's Madison office at around 6 a.m. on Sunday — and the blaze is now being investigated as arson.

"It appears a non-profit that supports anti-abortion measures was targeted," said police department said in a statement.

The police department said the Madison Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire and that no injuries were reported.

Police said a Molotov cocktail, which did not ignite, was thrown inside the building and a separate fire was started. The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.

"Arson investigators are working with fire department officials to determine an exact cause," the police department said.

Police said officers found the spray-painted graffiti message on the side of the office building along with an apparent anarchist symbol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vG9uS_0fXv3Kbq00
Threatening graffiti is seen on the exterior of Wisconsin Family Action offices in Madison, Wis., on May 8, 2022.

Alex Shur/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

Federal investigators were briefed on the incident, the Madison Police Department said.

The apparent arson attack comes just days after a leaked US Supreme Court draft opinion showed that the court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a woman's constitutional right to abortion.

"Our department has and continues to support people being able to speak freely and openly about their beliefs," Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in a statement . "But we feel that any acts of violence, including the destruction of property, do not aid in any cause."

No arrests have been made.

The Wisconsin Family Action said in a statement on its website that a "leftist anarchist group attacked" its headquarters, "throwing two Molotov cocktails into the office, after breaking windows, and then proceeded to light a fire."

"While this attack was directly provoked by the leaked draft opinion from the US Supreme Court in the Dobbs case earlier this week, this has far broader implication," said Julaine Appling, the president of Wisconsin Family Action.

"Apparently, the tolerance that the left demands is truly a one-way street. Violence has become their answer to everything. This is what happens when leadership is missing or when leadership implies that violence is OK," Appling said.

She added, "We will repair our offices, remain on the job, and build an even stronger grassroots effort. We will not back down. We will not stop doing what we are doing. Too much is at stake."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EGzOE_0fXv3Kbq00
An apparent anarchist symbol was also spray-painted onto the side of the office for the Wisconsin Family Action.

Alex Shur/Wisconsin State Journal via AP

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers also condemned the incident .

"We reject violence against any person for disagreeing with another's view," Evers said in a tweet. "Violence is not the way forward. Hurting others is never the answer."

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican, tweeted , "This attack is abhorrent and should be condemned by all."

Additionally, the White House on Monday said President Joe Biden "strongly condemns" the attack on the Wisconsin organization, Fox News reported .

Biden "strongly believes in the Constitutional right to protest. But that should never include violence, threats, or vandalism. Judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 4

