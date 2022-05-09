ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed oligarch Roman Abramovich to kick start the biggest sports team sale in history. Here's how it all unfolded.

By Barnaby Lane
 3 days ago

Roman Abramovich, Todd Boehly.

Getty/Paul Gilham; Getty/Patrick Fallon

  • Oligarch-owned Chelsea is on the brink of being sold in the largest deal for a sports team in history.
  • Billionaire owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
  • LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly is expected to complete a deal to buy the club by the end of May.
Chelsea was put up for sale in March by owner Roman Abramovich.
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

Getty/Peter Macdiarmid

Though he did not specify why he did so, the Russian oligarch's decision to put Chelsea on the market came shortly after Russia launched its invasion in Ukraine.

The 55-year-old said in a statement that his decision was "in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club's sponsors and partners."

He also promised to donate all the proceeds of the sale to "all victims of the war in Ukraine."

But the Russian was then slapped with sanctions.
Abramovich.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Barely a week after putting Chelsea up for sale, Abramovich, who has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was sanctioned by the UK government as part of its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He had his assets frozen and was barred from making transactions with UK citizens and businesses.

He was also handed a travel ban that forbids him from entering the UK.

With his assets frozen, Abramovich could not profit from any deal to sell Chelsea.

The sanctions threw doubt over the sale, however, the government granted a special license for it to still go ahead.
Christian Pulisic of Chelsea.

Getty/Shaun Botterill

In a statement, the UK government said Chelsea could continue to operate and that it would allow the sale of the club so long as Abramovich did not profit from the transaction.

"The Government is open to a sale of the club and would consider an application for a new license to allow for a sale," it said.

"Proceeds from any sale could not go to the sanctioned individual while he is subject to sanctions."

The government later amended the license to allow the sale to proceed.

Several Americans were quick to declare their interest in buying the club.
Nick Candy.

Carl Court/Getty Images

Among those to state their interest was the Ricketts family, who are the owners of Major League Baseball (MLB) team, the Chicago Cubs; the NFL's New York Jets owner Woody Johnson; and a consortium led by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly and including Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss.

Vivek Ranadivé, the owner of the NBA's Sacramento Kings, English property magnate Nick Candy, and Turkish businessperson Muhsin Bayrak were also reported to be interested.

The Ricketts family then pulled out.

The family had made the shortlist of bidders to buy the club but opted not to make a final bid because of "unusual dynamics around the sales process."

There were concerns from Chelsea fans over the bid after it emerged that Joe Ricketts, the family's patriarch, had previously made Islamophobic comments.

With the Ricketts out of the race, Boehly's consortium, a group led by British businessman Sir Martin Broughton, and one led by co-owner of the Boston Celtics Stephen Pagliuca, were the only remaining bidders.

Britain's richest man launched a late bid.
British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, who is the CEO and founder of chemicals giant Ineos, bid roughly $5.33 billion for Chelsea, split between $2.2 billion of investment in the club in the coming decade and $3.1 billion of funding demanded by Abramovich.

"We are the only British bid," he said. "Our motives are simply to try and create a very fine club in London. We have no profit motive because we make our money in other ways."



But it was Boehly's bid that eventually won.
Todd Boehly is the CEO of Eldridge.

Getty/Patrick Fallon

After being announced as the preferred bidder, Chelsea released a statement last week to say that it had been agreed that the club would be sold to Boehly's consortium.

The club said that on top of an initial £2.5 billion ($3.09 billion) purchase fee, the consortium had committed to spending an additional £1.75 billion ($2.16 billion) on the club over 10 years.

The sale becomes the biggest in the history of sports, outstripping the roughly $2.5 billion paid by financier Steve Cohen to buy the New York Mets baseball team in 2020.

Despite reports that Abramovich had asked for a $1.85 billion loan to Chelsea to be repaid when the club is sold, the club confirmed in its statement that all proceeds of the sale would be donated to charity.

And the American was on hand to watch the Blues at the weekend.
Boehly was at the Bridge on Saturday.

Getty/Eddie Keogh

Shortly after the news that his consortium had won the bid for Chelsea, Boehly was present at Stamford Bridge to watch Chelsea draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League.

The sale of Chelsea is expected to complete in late May, subject to government approval.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

