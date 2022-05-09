13 of Tyra Banks' most daring looks

Tyra Banks isn't afraid to take risks when it comes to her fashion. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Tyra Banks started modeling as a teenager and began hosting "America's Next Top Model" in 2003.

Throughout her history-making , sometimes controversial career , Banks has worn bold, daring looks.

She attended the Oscars in 1998 wearing a beige strapless gown covered in beads.

Tyra Banks in 1994. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

In 1994, Tyra Banks was photographed wearing a little black dress with net detailing.

She paired the sleek look with black tights, strappy black heels, and a dark brown lip that exuded '90s glamour.

Tyra Banks attends the Oscars in 1996. Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

To attend the Oscars in 1996, Banks wore a peach-colored dress featuring black lace stripes.

The model accessorized the sexy outfit with the same black heels from the previous look.

Tyra Banks during 1998 MTV Movie Awards. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Tyra Banks turned up the heat at the 1998 MTV Movie Awards in this hot-pink halter-style minidress and kelly-green heels.

The year after she made history as the first Black woman to appear solo on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue, she wore a bold dress with a sweetheart neckline and orange sequins to the MTV Movie Awards.

Tyra Banks at the Oscars in 1998. Frank Trapper/ Getty Images

She wore a "naked dress" to the Oscars in 1998.

The beaded dress perfectly showed off the model's figure and came with a matching shawl.

Tyra Banks attends the 8th Annual ESPY Awards in 2000. Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Banks wore a two-piece black gown to the ESPY Awards in 2000.

The dress featured a black bikini top and a full black maxi skirt covered in ruffles. Banks paired the look with a black shawl and a choker necklace.

Tyra Banks during the 2004 Vibe Awards. Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images

Banks wore a champagne-colored gown with satin detailing to the 2004 Vibe Awards.

The daring dress left little to the imagination. The color also complemented her skin tone, while minimal accessories let the gown speak for itself.

Tyra Banks attends the 35th NAACP Image Awards in 2004. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

The supermodel wore a lime-green silk dress with a plunging neckline to the 35th NAACP Image Awards in 2004.

The dress' eye-catching color was complemented by minimal accessories.

Tyra Banks during "America's Next Top Model" season two finale party in 2004. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

To celebrate the second season finale of "America's Next Top Model," Banks wore a bronze latex gown.

The plunging neckline almost reached the star's belly button.

Tyra Banks during 58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2006. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

She wore a silver silk dress with crystal embellishments to the Emmy Awards in 2006.

She paired the stunning look with silver jewelry and a small silver clutch bag. At the time, she was hosting "The Tyra Banks Show," which would win multiple Daytime Emmys during its run, including two in the outstanding talk show/informative category.

Tyra Banks attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Launch Event. Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Banks wore a slinky dress with fishnet detailing to a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event in 2018.

The bold, semi-sheer optical-illusion gown was designed by LaBourjoisie and perfectly defined the reality star's curves.

Tyra Banks attends the screening of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" in 2018. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

She chose a completely sheer black lace dress for the "Black Panther" premiere in 2018.

She wore a black bodysuit under the dress and accessorized it with simple black heels and a black leather headpiece.

That year, "America's Next Top Model" aired its last episode. In the years since, the show has come under fire for its controversial moments.

Tyra Banks walks the "Dancing with the Stars" red carpet in 2020. Kelsey McNeal/ABC/Getty Images

Banks recreated Jennifer Lopez's iconic Versace dress on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2020.

The iconic green tropical-print gown was an homage to the dress Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards . Banks' version was slightly less revealing, though it still featured a low neckline and a bold print that was hard to miss.

Tyra Banks during season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars." Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

In 2021, Banks wore a maroon dress with a bold fan-like sleeve detail on season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars."

Some viewers said the daring dress looked like something out of "Jurassic Park" or bowtie pasta.

"I knew I wanted [the silhouette] to be that way, and I knew Tyra wanted it to be that way," Banks' stylist Eric Archibald told Page Six .