ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

13 of Tyra Banks' most daring looks

By Erin McDowell
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t8gDo_0fXv3Ama00
Tyra Banks isn't afraid to take risks when it comes to her fashion.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

In 1994, Tyra Banks was photographed wearing a little black dress with net detailing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwcMQ_0fXv3Ama00
Tyra Banks in 1994.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

She paired the sleek look with black tights, strappy black heels, and a dark brown lip that exuded '90s glamour.

To attend the Oscars in 1996, Banks wore a peach-colored dress featuring black lace stripes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2isBNJ_0fXv3Ama00
Tyra Banks attends the Oscars in 1996.

Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The model accessorized the sexy outfit with the same black heels from the previous look.

Tyra Banks turned up the heat at the 1998 MTV Movie Awards in this hot-pink halter-style minidress and kelly-green heels.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03WTHu_0fXv3Ama00
Tyra Banks during 1998 MTV Movie Awards.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

The year after she made history as the first Black woman to appear solo on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue, she wore a bold dress with a sweetheart neckline and orange sequins to the MTV Movie Awards.

She wore a "naked dress" to the Oscars in 1998.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N04ke_0fXv3Ama00
Tyra Banks at the Oscars in 1998.

Frank Trapper/ Getty Images

The beaded dress perfectly showed off the model's figure and came with a matching shawl.

Banks wore a two-piece black gown to the ESPY Awards in 2000.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gyN85_0fXv3Ama00
Tyra Banks attends the 8th Annual ESPY Awards in 2000.

Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The dress featured a black bikini top and a full black maxi skirt covered in ruffles. Banks paired the look with a black shawl and a choker necklace.

Banks wore a champagne-colored gown with satin detailing to the 2004 Vibe Awards.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Q86a_0fXv3Ama00
Tyra Banks during the 2004 Vibe Awards.

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images

The daring dress left little to the imagination. The color also complemented her skin tone, while minimal accessories let the gown speak for itself.

The supermodel wore a lime-green silk dress with a plunging neckline to the 35th NAACP Image Awards in 2004.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YUwWU_0fXv3Ama00
Tyra Banks attends the 35th NAACP Image Awards in 2004.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

The dress' eye-catching color was complemented by minimal accessories.

To celebrate the second season finale of "America's Next Top Model," Banks wore a bronze latex gown.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXqCe_0fXv3Ama00
Tyra Banks during "America's Next Top Model" season two finale party in 2004.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

The plunging neckline almost reached the star's belly button.

She wore a silver silk dress with crystal embellishments to the Emmy Awards in 2006.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mVp3q_0fXv3Ama00
Tyra Banks during 58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2006.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

She paired the stunning look with silver jewelry and a small silver clutch bag. At the time, she was hosting "The Tyra Banks Show," which would win multiple Daytime Emmys during its run, including two in the outstanding talk show/informative category.

Banks wore a slinky dress with fishnet detailing to a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event in 2018.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JhngA_0fXv3Ama00
Tyra Banks attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Launch Event.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

The bold, semi-sheer optical-illusion gown was designed by LaBourjoisie and perfectly defined the reality star's curves.

She chose a completely sheer black lace dress for the "Black Panther" premiere in 2018.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ADGna_0fXv3Ama00
Tyra Banks attends the screening of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" in 2018.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

She wore a black bodysuit under the dress and accessorized it with simple black heels and a black leather headpiece.

That year, "America's Next Top Model" aired its last episode. In the years since, the show has come under fire for its controversial moments.

Banks recreated Jennifer Lopez's iconic Versace dress on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2020.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08dE1P_0fXv3Ama00
Tyra Banks walks the "Dancing with the Stars" red carpet in 2020.

Kelsey McNeal/ABC/Getty Images

The iconic green tropical-print gown was an homage to the dress Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards . Banks' version was slightly less revealing, though it still featured a low neckline and a bold print that was hard to miss.

In 2021, Banks wore a maroon dress with a bold fan-like sleeve detail on season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iaQ8T_0fXv3Ama00
Tyra Banks during season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars."

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Some viewers said the daring dress looked like something out of "Jurassic Park" or bowtie pasta.

"I knew I wanted [the silhouette] to be that way, and I knew Tyra wanted it to be that way," Banks' stylist Eric Archibald told Page Six .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Ron Galella
Person
Tyra Banks
SheKnows

Parent Got Backlash For Buying Kitchen Set For Son & Reddit is Appropriately Fuming

Click here to read the full article. A parent’s simple decision to buy a children’s kitchen set has led to disappointing backlash. The unfortunate story was posted on Reddit by the parent in question, who has a two-year-old son with a curiosity about cooking. “One of his favorite pastimes are playing with pots and pans and utensils and moving the stove controls and anything kitchen related,” the Reddit user wrote. “To keep fueling his curiosity I was looking into getting him a play kitchen set.” When the user’s family found out, there was immediate backlash and comments were made that it...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strapless Dress#Wrap Dress#Naacp Image Awards#Little Black Dress#Wireimage Getty Images#Inc Getty Images#Sports Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Insider

Insider

394K+
Followers
27K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy