Treasure Island, FL

City Of Treasure Island To Host Hurricane Expo, Prepare Residents For 2022 Hurricane Season

 3 days ago
TREASURE ISLAND, FL. – The city of Treasure Island will host a Hurricane Expo at City Hall on May 25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Each year the city hosts an expo to help prepare residents for the upcoming hurricane season and answer any questions they may have.

This year’s expo will include:

  • Presentations from city staff about what to expect in the event of a tropical event and how citizens can prepare
  • Storm safety and survival tips
  • Presentations from Treasure Island Fire-Rescue Chief Trip Barrs, Treasure Island Police Chief John Barkley, Pinellas County Emergency Management, and more
  • Flood insurance vs. disaster assistance information
  • 2022 hurricane forecast presented by Spectrum Bay News 9 Chief Meteorologist Mike Clay

Residents can visit mytreasureisland.com/stormready to sign up for Alert Pinellas, learn their evacuation zone, get storm preparation tips, etc.

