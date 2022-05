(Sidney) -- Fremont County authorities made numerous arrests since the beginning of the month. Two of the latest arrests took place Tuesday. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 66-year-old Kevin Dean Wolford of Tabor was arrested on an active warrant for possession of a controlled substance--marijuana. During the course of the arrest, authorities allege Wolford was found again in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The suspect is in custody in the Fremont County Jail.

