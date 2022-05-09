Notre Dame quarterbacks through the years

In the long history of Notre Dame football its difficult to come up with a favorite all-time quarterback. Sure, the likes of Paul Hornung, Joe Montana, Joe Theismann, and Brady Quinn all achieved great things in blue and gold but so many others reached great heights as well.

Then there were others that didn’t go on to get drafted into the NFL but led successful Notre Dame squads in their own right like kevin mcdougal, Tony Rice, and Everett Golson.

Who is your favorite quarterback in the history of Notre Dame football?

Who do you think was the best?

And who is your favorite one-hit-wonder?

Take a look back at just some of the Notre Dame starting quarterbacks over the last 70 years below.

