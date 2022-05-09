ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Notre Dame quarterbacks through the years

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

In the long history of Notre Dame football its difficult to come up with a favorite all-time quarterback. Sure, the likes of Paul Hornung, Joe Montana, Joe Theismann, and Brady Quinn all achieved great things in blue and gold but so many others reached great heights as well.

Then there were others that didn’t go on to get drafted into the NFL but led successful Notre Dame squads in their own right like kevin mcdougal, Tony Rice, and Everett Golson.

Who is your favorite quarterback in the history of Notre Dame football?

Who do you think was the best?

And who is your favorite one-hit-wonder?

Take a look back at just some of the Notre Dame starting quarterbacks over the last 70 years below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yVL5O_0fXv12sR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vqjNJ_0fXv12sR00
By David Boss-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright David Boss
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SnSjs_0fXv12sR00
Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Quarterback Lights up USFL

Multiple former Vikings play in the new league, the USFL. DeMarquis Gates, a linebacker who was part of the 2020 Vikings 90-man roster in preseason, is 5th in the league in tackles. He recorded 27 tackles in just three games. Additionally, he has two and a half sacks, one interception, and two passes defended. A player with stats like this has a chance to play in the NFL.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Ohio State Football Lands Huge Commitment: Fans React

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes just landed their quarterback of the future. Dylan Raiola, a five-star prospect in the 2024 cycle, has committed to OSU. The highly-touted prospect out of Chandler, Ariz. announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Monday night. Plucking top recruits from the West Coast...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Brett Favre Is Being Sued

Brett Favre is reportedly being sued by the Mississippi Department of Human Services. This report first came from the Associated Press as the department, along with several other people and businesses, attempted to recover millions of misspent welfare dollars. That money was originally intended to help a lot of poor...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
South Bend, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
South Bend, IN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Rice
Person
Joe Montana
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Best Player To Not Win Heisman Trophy

College football has celebrated the season's best player by handing out the Heisman Trophy award since 1935. While there's a long and decorated list of past winners, the honor has eluded plenty of deserving candidates. On Monday's edition of The Paul Finebaum Show (h/t Brad Crawford of 247Sports), the host...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

John Elway Makes His Russell Wilson Opinion Very Clear

The Denver Broncos entered this offseason with one main goal: acquire a star quarterback. They checked off that box by trading for Russell Wilson. Speaking to the media this week, Broncos president of football operations John Elway had nothing but good things to say about Wilson. "He was the piece...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Falcons Announce Starting Quarterback After NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft in their rearview mirror, the Atlanta Falcons have provided an update on their quarterback situation. Although the Falcons selected Desmond Ridder in the third round of the draft, Marcus Mariota will be given the first crack at the starting job. "Marcus being the veteran gives us...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

College Football Analyst Names 'Best Case Scenario' For Nebraska

The 2022 college football season sits over four months away, but that hasn't stopped analysts from making predictions. Earlier Wednesday morning, 247Sports took a look at the Big Ten. The site gave the best and worst-case scenarios for every team in the conference - with Ohio State being the only undefeated team in the "ideal" world for the Buckeyes.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Football#American Football
The Spun

Jordan Addison Reportedly Schedules Major Transfer Visit

Jordan Addison's whereabouts hint that the former Pittsburgh wide receiver could be touring the University of Texas. Via Blake Skaggs, On3's top-ranked uncommitted player in the NCAA transfer portal posted a photo from his hotel in Austin. On3's Gerry Hamilton confirmed that Addison is making an official visit to the Longhorns' campus.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State's Big Commitment

The Ohio State Buckeyes landed a massive commitment on Monday in the form of 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola. Raiola is the No. 8 overall recruit and No. 3 quarterback from his class, per 247Sports. Over two dozen schools have offered him a scholarship thus far. Even though Raiola could've joined...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

2 College Football Programs Leading Transfer Rankings

Led by the recruiting prowess of head coaches Lincoln Riley and Lane Kiffin, USC and Ole Miss sit atop the transfer portal rankings before the 2022 college football season. Soon after Riley left his former Oklahoma Sooners program to take his coaching talents to LA, the transfer portal talent began pouring in for the Trojans. Five-star quarterback Caleb Williams and four-star wide receiver Mario Williams immediately followed their coach to Southern California. Riley also brought in Oregon running back Travis Dye and linebackers Shane Lee (Alabama) and Eric Gentry (Arizona State).
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

The Steelers Cut 3 Players On Tuesday Afternoon

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with three players on their roster. For starters, the Steelers waived long snapper Rex Sunahara and linebacker Tegray Scales. Sunahara was signed to the Steelers' practice squad on Dec. 8. He didn't appear in a regular-season game for them though. Scales, meanwhile, appeared...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Ranking The 5 Cities That Should Get An NFL Team

Over the past few days, talk of a potential second team in Dallas has been growing louder. While it might seem far-fetched, both New York and Los Angeles have shown that having two NFL teams in one market is a possibility. However, other cities are deserving of having an NFL team as well.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
154K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy