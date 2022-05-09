ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

UK Labour leader says he'll quit if fined for office beer

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iyWP6_0fXv0hke00
Britain Politics Labour leader Keir Starmer makes a statement at Labour Party headquarters in London, Monday, May 9, 2022. Starmer has said he will do the "right thing" and step down if he is fined by police for breaking Covid regulations rules at Labour Party offices in Durham last year. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) (Yui Mok)

LONDON — (AP) — The leader of Britain’s main opposition party said Monday that he will resign if he is fined by police for having a beer and food with colleagues while the U.K. was under coronavirus restrictions.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has acknowledged having a takeout curry and a beer in a lawmaker’s office in northeast England in April 2021. Starmer insists the meal, which took place during campaigning for a special election, was part of a workday and broke no rules.

After days of headlines about the story in Conservative-supporting newspapers, the local police force has said it will investigate.

Starmer said Monday he was “absolutely clear that no laws were broken.”

“They were followed at all times. I simply had something to eat whilst working late in the evening, as any politician would do days before an election,” he said. “But if the police decide to issue me with a fixed penalty notice I would, of course, do the right thing and step down.”

Starmer accused those attacking him of “trying to feed cynicism, so the public to believe all politicians are the same.”

Conservatives accuse Starmer of hypocrisy because he has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign over lockdown-breaching parties in government offices. Johnson was fined 50 pounds ($62) by police for attending his own surprise birthday party in 10 Downing Street in June 2020 when lockdown rules barred social gatherings.

Johnson has apologized but denies knowingly breaking the rules. He faces the possibility of more fines over other parties and a parliamentary investigation into whether he misled lawmakers about his behavior.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour Party#England#Uk#Party Leader#Ap#Conservatives
Daily Mail

Welcome to Ozzy’s house! Sharon Osbourne, 69, says she and former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, are set to move two Ukrainian refugee families into properties on their Buckinghamshire estate

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are planning to offer up properties on their Buckinghamshire estate to two Ukrainian families fleeing Russian invasion. The former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, and his rock manager wife, 69, are due to move back to their Grade II-listed mansion - called Welders House - in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire, in just a matter of weeks.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Thousands rally in Croatia after woman denied abortion

ZAGREB, Croatia — (AP) — Thousands rallied across Croatia Thursday in solidarity with a woman who was denied an abortion despite her fetus having serious health problems, and whose weeks-long ordeal has sparked public outrage. Protests demanding a better public health system and respect of women's right to...
PROTESTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House emphatically approved a fresh $40 billion Ukraine aid package Tuesday as lawmakers beefed up President Joe Biden’s initial request, signaling a magnified, bipartisan commitment to thwart Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bloody three-month-old invasion. The measure sailed to passage by a lopsided 368-57...
FOREIGN POLICY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Iran raises prices of food staples, stirring panic and anger

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran abruptly raised prices as much as 300% for a variety of staples such as cooking oil, chicken, eggs and milk on Thursday. Scores of alarmed Iranians waited in long lines to snatch up bundles of food and emptied supermarket shelves across the country in the hours before the price hike took effect.
BUSINESS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
95K+
Followers
107K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy