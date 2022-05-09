ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Fan Is Not Happy With a Buckeye-Themed Surprise at Gender Reveal Party

By Kevin Harrish
Eleven Warriors
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Michigan fan thought he was opening a box to reveal the gender of his future child. He was quite unimpressed with what he got instead. The couple presumably agreed to use their...

www.elevenwarriors.com

Comments / 1

The State News, Michigan State University

Two friends paint The Rock in honor of Adreian Payne

On Tuesday, May 10, two friends met at the Rock on Farm Lane to paint it in honor of the late Adreian Payne, a former MSU basketball star. Payne died on Monday morning after being shot. Recent communications graduate Paige Mulligan and creative advertising junior Kelly Branigan both work for the Michigan State University Athletics department. They wanted to organize a painting of the rock because they felt passionate about MSU sports and the impact Payne had on the community. "MSU basketball is near and dear to my heart," Mulligan said. "He was important. He's such an important person, and just the...
EAST LANSING, MI
SCDNReports

Michigan Pickle King Dies at 96

Robert Joseph Vlasic loved his family and his work and devoted his life to making a great home for his wife and five sons, as well as creating opportunities for others as a successful businessman, philanthropist, and lay leader in the Catholic Church. Known for his optimistic spirit and bold and decisive personality, he touched the lives of friends and family with his compassion, loyalty, and generosity. Surrounded by the warmth and love of his family, Robert died peacefully on May 8, 2022 at the home he had shared for many years with his beloved wife, Nancy, who predeceased him in 2016.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

In My View: The highest-earning Michigan athlete was a Grand Ledge player

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Al Horford never won a district title playing at Grand Ledge High School, his career ending in 2004. He did, however, win two NCAA basketball titles at Florida, then moved on to the NBA where he is in his 15th season. The other night he scored 30 points at age 35 to help his Boston Celtics win a playoff game at defending champion Milwaukee.
GRAND LEDGE, MI
Eleven Warriors

American Factory

The 2014 national title-winning Buckeyes were largely built in Ohio. The entire OL from tackle to tackle was in-sourced from the Buckeye State: Taylor Decker (Vandalia) Billy Price (Austintown) Jacoby Boren and Pat Elflein (Pickerington) and team uncle, Darryl Baldwin (Solon). All three starting receivers were natives, too: Devin Smith...
COLUMBUS, OH
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan staple could soon see the wrecking ball

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A staple in the Mid-Michigan community could soon see a wrecking ball. The Spartan Hall of Fame Café, which is filled with Michigan State University sports memorabilia, was bought by Lansing Retail Management in March. The company plans to tear down the restaurant and...
LANSING, MI
Eleven Warriors

Social Media Reaction to Five-Star Quarterback Dylan Raiola's Commitment

Ohio State couldn't have made a larger boom to kick off its 2024 recruiting class. Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, considered by some recruiting outlets to be the top-rated recruit in the 2024 cycle, announced his commitment to Ohio State on Monday, his birthday. Raiola is Ohio State’s first commitment in...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Dylan Raiola's High School Coach Rick Garretson Says He Has “Never Seen Anything Like” Raiola and Praises His Football IQ

Rick Garretson has had no shortage of standout quarterbacks under his tutelage at Chandler High School (Chandler, Arizona). In the last 12 years, Garretson has coached Bryce Perkins, Mason Moran, Jacob Conover, Brett Hundley, Mikey Keene and his own son, Darell Garretson. All six became Division I quarterbacks. Hundley and...
CHANDLER, AZ
WILX-TV

MSU Officially Signs Cooper

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has now received the signed scholarship papers of the third freshman in its incoming men’s basketball class. Carson Cooper, 6-11, a native of Jackson, is eligible immediately. He played this last season at the famed IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The other two freshmen in the class are Trejuan Holloman and Jaxon Kohler.
JACKSON, MI
wkzo.com

MSU’s longest-tenured coach steps down

EAST LANSING, MI — After 29 seasons guiding the Michigan State softball program, Jacquie Joseph has announced her retirement from coaching. She will remain with Spartan athletics, accepting a role in sports administration. Joseph closes her coaching career as the winningest coach in program history, according to a press release from MSU.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk Morning Edition - Update on a fire at an antique store, Potter Park Zoo Nights, CATA turns 50, and remembering Adreian and Lacey

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole gives an extended forecast. Plus Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to talk about the legendary this morning’s fire at an antique store, Potter Park bringing back Zoo Nights for those 21 and up, CATA is turning 50, how MSU students are honoring Adreian Payne and ‘Princess Lacey,’ what’s coming up on News 10 Today at 11 a.m., and a check-in with the MSU peregrine falcon family.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Former Spartan Adreian Payne killed in Orlando

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne has died in Orlando, Florida. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) confirmed to News 10 just before noon that Payne was shot and killed. Former teammates took to Twitter to share the news. The...
ORLANDO, FL
MLive

Longtime Jackson manufacturing leader departs, but a familiar face will take his place

JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson Area Manufacturers Association’s president has stepped down to take on a new role, but a familiar face is stepping in to lead the organization. Bill Rayl has left his presidency at JAMA to join the Michigan Manufacturers Association as its executive director of workforce solutions. In his nearly 19 years at JAMA, Rayl developed numerous programs and partnerships to help Jackson manufacturers attract, retain and develop a world-class workforce.
JACKSON, MI

