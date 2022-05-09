Rivian skids to a record low on report Ford selling shares

Shares of Rivian Automotive hit a record low on Monday, down 16%, after a report that early investor Ford would be selling a part of its stake in the electric-car maker.

Rivian’s shares were trading at $24.09, a far cry from their record of $179.5 in November last year.

Ford is selling 8 million of its Rivian shares as the stock’s lockup period expired on Sunday, CNBC reported over the weekend, citing sources. Ford was Rivian’s fourth largest shareholder with an 11.4% stake, according to Refinitiv data.

Rivian is struggling in a competitive market, including competition from Ford’s F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, while a supply chain crisis is limiting production at its plants .

The electric-car maker earlier cut its planned 2022 production in half to 25,000 vehicles due to supply chain issues.

The Irvine, California-based company has lost roughly three-quarters of its value this year, while delivering only 1,227 cars in the first quarter.

Amazon, Rivian’s second-biggest shareholder with a 17.7% stake, recorded a 59% fall in operating income in its first quarter largely hurt by its investments in the carmaker . Amazon is also one of Rivian’s key customers and is expecting to receive 100,000 delivery vans by 2024.

JPMorgan Chase also plans to sell a Rivian share block of between 13 million and 15 million from an unknown seller, CNBC reported, priced at $26.90 a share, similar to Ford’s.

The companies were not immediately available for a comment.

Shares of peers also declined as investors worry whether new electric-car makers can manufacture enough electric vehicles to meet soaring demand amid supply chain issues and rising material costs.

Lordstown Motors’ shares fell 13% after the company said it needed more funds to put its Endurance pickup truck on the road.