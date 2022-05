The Shins will celebrate the impending 21st birthday of their game-changing Sub Pop debut album, Oh, Inverted World, by playing it in full on a tour that will begin July 12 in San Francisco. These will be the James Mercer-led band’s first live shows in nearly five years and come on the heels of last year’s remastered reissue of the album, which in its original form essentially kick-started the glory days of early 2000s indie rock.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO