The new film documentary offers hope to youth who could have ended up on the wrong side of the track. Current photo via Black Swimming Association. Monday 9th May, London, UK: Ed Accura, the producer behind the feature film documentary A Film Called Blacks Can’t Swim and Blacks Can’t Swim: The Sequel officially announces the follow up, Blacks Can’t Swim: REWIND, set for global release on July 4th, 2022.

