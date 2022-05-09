ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘I can still hear her screaming.’ Mom kills her 3 kids on Mother’s Day, CA police say

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Police made a grisly discovery early Mother’s Day morning when they found three young children slain inside a Los Angeles home, authorities reported.

Officers responding to 911 calls at 7:40 a.m. Sunday, May 8, discovered the children, ages 8 to 12, dead in the home, police told McClatchy News.

The incident took place in the 22500 block of Victory Boulevard in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, police said.

Officers arrested Angela Dawn Flores, the 38-year-old mother of the children, on murder charges, officials said. On Monday, investigators also arrested a juvenile in connection with the case.

Flores told investigators the 16-year-old helped her kill the children, police said in a news release.

Neighbor Prisila Canales told the Los Angeles Times that she heard the woman screaming “My family is abusing me” on the night of Saturday, May 7.

The woman walked into a neighbor’s yard, opened a Bible and lit some candles before being taken to a hospital, the publication reported.

“The screaming you heard; you knew she was not OK,” Canales told the Los Angeles Times. “I can still hear her screaming.”

Neighbors reported hearing more screaming and fighting before calling 911 the next morning, KTTV reported.

A 12-year-old girl and two 8-year-old boys were found dead in the home, KTLA reported.

“They looked really nice ... just normal people. Now they’re dead,” neighbor Stephen Hayes told KNBC, calling the Mother’s Day crime “horrible.”

Flores’ bail has been set at $6 million, Los Angeles police said.

Police ask that anyone with information call 213-486-0500.

The Independent

Mother screamed in horror when she found two-year-old son dead, trial told

A court has been told of the moment a mother screamed in horror after she found her son dead in her ex-partner’s home.Lukasz Czapla is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of murdering his two-year-old son Julius at a property in the Muirhouse area of the city on November 20 or 21, 2020.Neighbour Tracy Stirling told the court she was in bed on November 21 when she heard noise outside her house which was getting louder, and she went out to see what was happening.Ms Stirling, fellow neighbour Joanne Gorrie and Julius’s mother Patrycja Szczesniak were then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Felicity-May Harvey: Father charged with murdering two-week-old daughter

A father has been charged with the murder of his two-week-old daughter.Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital in Heywood, Greater Manchester, on 11 January 2021 after fighting for life for two days.Police were initially called to the hospital on 8 January by staff reporting concern for the welfare of Felicity-May, who later died. Her father Darin Harvey, 25, of Wardle, has now been charged with her murder.He has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.Paying tribute shortly after her death, Felicity-May’s family described her as a “beautiful and incredibly brave” child.They...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Couple Found Dead After Being Electrocuted While Creating Art Using Dangerous Method That's Popular on TikTok

Wisconsin police said two people died while attempting to use a dangerous wood-burning technique that has become popular on social media. On Thursday, the Marathon County Sheriff's Office announced the findings of an investigation into the deaths of 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi, a couple found dead in a house fire on April 6.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chip Chick

His Son Revealed To Him That He Does Not Want Them To Adopt The Girl They Are Fostering And His Wife Is Super Upset

A man and his wife have a 12-year-old son named Neil that is their biological child. 2 years ago, he and his wife decided to foster a 15-year-old girl named Ava. Right now, he and his wife are convinced that they want to adopt Ava officially so she has a forever home with their family. "We wanted to clarify with our son if this would be okay, in what we would think was a formality but his response surprised us," he explained...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Chip Chick

This Mom Told Her Son's Girlfriend The Truth About Him After Their Prom Night And She Made Them Both Cry

A mom has an 18-year-old son who she considers to be completely and utterly out of control. He sneaks out of the house, lies about where he is or where he is going, and drinks behind her back. He has also come home and puked all over her house after drinking without her knowing, and he also has been suspended from school for getting into fights. She's no longer with the dad of her son, who she feels encourages his behavior since he finds it funny. Her son's dad thinks that he's just being a boy and it drives her crazy...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Mormon husband who came out as a transgender woman at age 47 says it STRENGTHENED marriage to her wife - who stayed by her side despite couple being cast out by the church because of her gender identity

A Mormon husband who came out as a transgender woman at age 47 said it strengthened her marriage to her wife - who has stayed by her side, despite the couple being outcast from the religion. Allyssa Conner, 50, who was born a male, has been married to her doting...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CBS News

Remains of California woman missing since December found near forest lake

The skeletal remains of a 37-year-old woman missing since December have been discovered near Lake Shaver in California's Sierra National Forest, authorities said. Samantha Tomlinson, of Fresno, was reported missing on December 3, 2021, after she did not return from a shopping trip, CBS Sacramento reported. Crews began searching for...
FRESNO, CA
