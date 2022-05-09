‘I can still hear her screaming.’ Mom kills her 3 kids on Mother’s Day, CA police say

Police made a grisly discovery early Mother’s Day morning when they found three young children slain inside a Los Angeles home, authorities reported.

Officers responding to 911 calls at 7:40 a.m. Sunday, May 8, discovered the children, ages 8 to 12, dead in the home, police told McClatchy News.

The incident took place in the 22500 block of Victory Boulevard in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, police said.

Officers arrested Angela Dawn Flores, the 38-year-old mother of the children, on murder charges, officials said. On Monday, investigators also arrested a juvenile in connection with the case.

Flores told investigators the 16-year-old helped her kill the children, police said in a news release.

Neighbor Prisila Canales told the Los Angeles Times that she heard the woman screaming “My family is abusing me” on the night of Saturday, May 7.

The woman walked into a neighbor’s yard, opened a Bible and lit some candles before being taken to a hospital, the publication reported.

“The screaming you heard; you knew she was not OK,” Canales told the Los Angeles Times. “I can still hear her screaming.”

Neighbors reported hearing more screaming and fighting before calling 911 the next morning, KTTV reported.

A 12-year-old girl and two 8-year-old boys were found dead in the home, KTLA reported.

“They looked really nice ... just normal people. Now they’re dead,” neighbor Stephen Hayes told KNBC, calling the Mother’s Day crime “horrible.”

Flores’ bail has been set at $6 million, Los Angeles police said.

Police ask that anyone with information call 213-486-0500.

Woman admits killing husband because he was in love with someone else, Texas cops say

Angry woman rams boyfriend’s car and dies when her car flips, California cops say

74-year-old father strangled by his daughter dies in hospital, California police say