HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Fla. – The Gustavus men’s golf team shot a 313 (+25) in the first round of the NCAA Division III Championships on Tuesday at Mission Inn Resort and Club’s El Campeon Course. The Gusties are in 24th place out of 43 teams and will look to make the cut of the top 18 teams after tomorrow’s second round.

SAINT PETER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO